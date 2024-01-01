Resources

DEX 2022: Sentry Can't Fix This

Before we can improve our developer experience, we need to revisit what it was like in “simpler” times. David Cramer kicks off DEX with a look back to the era of Blink-182, POGS, and most importantly, PHP. You’ll then hear the not-so-secret focus that David has had while improving the developer experience with Sentry.

  David Cramer

