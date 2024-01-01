Resources

DEX 2022: $#@! Happens Panel

VideoDEXEvents

With an imperfect ecosystem driven by imperfect humans, $#@! happens. Join Jordan, Andrew, Jewel, and Sachin as they recount stories of epic fails, incredible saves, and how to lead engineering teams through it all.

Featuring

  • Jordan Harband

    OSS Maintainer

  • Andrew Fong

    CEO, Prodvana

  • Jewel Darger-Sacher

    Senior Fullstack Engineer, Reddit

  • Sachin Fernandes

    Tech Lead, Cloudflare

Visit site

Get in touch.

By filling out this form, you agree to our privacy policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
© 2024 • Sentry is a registered Trademark
of Functional Software, Inc.