Answers by Sentry

Change the order of columns in a Python Pandas DataFrame

David Y.

The Problem

How can I change the order of columns in a Python Pandas DataFrame?

The Solution

Pandas allows us to change the order of columns in a DataFrame by passing in a reordered list of column names:

import pandas

data = {
    "Product": ["Apple", "Orange", "Pear"],
    "Selling Price": [2, 3, 4],
    "Cost Price": [1, 2, 3],
}
df = pandas.DataFrame(data)
print(df)

# output:
#   Product  Selling Price  Cost Price
# 0   Apple              2           1
# 1  Orange              3           2
# 2    Pear              4           3

df = df[["Product", "Cost Price", "Selling Price"]]
print(df)

# output:
#   Product  Cost Price  Selling Price
# 0   Apple           1              2
# 1  Orange           2              3
# 2    Pear           3              4

In some cases, we may want to reorder columns programmatically rather than manually. We can do this by casting df.columns.values to a list and using standard list methods on it before passing it back to df[]. For example, we could use the following code to programmatically perform the same reordering as above:

import pandas

data = {
    "Product": ["Apple", "Orange", "Pear"],
    "Selling Price": [2, 3, 4],
    "Cost Price": [1, 2, 3],
}
df = pandas.DataFrame(data)
print(df)

# output:
#   Product  Selling Price  Cost Price
# 0   Apple              2           1
# 1  Orange              3           2
# 2    Pear              4           3

column_names = list(df.columns.values) # will be ["Product", "Selling Price", "Cost Price"]
column_names.insert(1, column_names[-1])  # insert last element of list at index 1
column_names.pop()  # remove last element of list
df = df[column_names]
print(df)

# output:
#   Product  Cost Price  Selling Price
# 0   Apple           1              2
# 1  Orange           2              3
# 2    Pear           3              4

We could also use this technique to sort our columns alphabetically, using list.sort.

import pandas

data = {
    "Product": ["Apple", "Orange", "Pear"],
    "Selling Price": [2, 3, 4],
    "Cost Price": [1, 2, 3],
}
df = pandas.DataFrame(data)
print(df)

# output:
#   Product  Selling Price  Cost Price
# 0   Apple              2           1
# 1  Orange              3           2
# 2    Pear              4           3

column_names = list(df.columns.values) # will be ["Product", "Selling Price", "Cost Price"]
column_names.sort()  # sort names alphabetically
df = df[column_names]
print(df)

# output:
#    Cost Price Product  Selling Price
# 0           1   Apple              2
# 1           2  Orange              3
# 2           3    Pear              4

Get Started With Sentry

Get actionable, code-level insights to resolve Python performance bottlenecks and errors.

  1. Create a free Sentry account

  2. Create a Python project and note your DSN

  3. Grab the Sentry Python SDK

pip install --upgrade sentry-sdk
  1. Configure your DSN
import sentry_sdk

sentry_sdk.init(
    "https://<key>@sentry.io/<project>",

    # Set traces_sample_rate to 1.0 to capture 100%
    # of transactions for performance monitoring.
    # We recommend adjusting this value in production.
    traces_sample_rate=1.0,
)

Check our documentation for the latest instructions.

Loved by over 4 million developers and more than 90,000 organizations worldwide, Sentry provides code-level observability to many of the world’s best-known companies like Disney, Peloton, Cloudflare, Eventbrite, Slack, Supercell, and Rockstar Games. Each month we process billions of exceptions from the most popular products on the internet.

learn more about sentryjoin our discord
Share on Twitter
Bookmark this page
Ask a questionJoin the discussion

Related Answers

A better experience for your users. An easier life for your developers.

Try Sentry For FreeRequest a Demo
    TwitterGitHubDribbbleLinkedinDiscord
© 2024 • Sentry is a registered Trademark
of Functional Software, Inc.