How can I change the order of columns in a Python Pandas DataFrame?
Pandas allows us to change the order of columns in a DataFrame by passing in a reordered list of column names:
import pandas data = { "Product": ["Apple", "Orange", "Pear"], "Selling Price": [2, 3, 4], "Cost Price": [1, 2, 3], } df = pandas.DataFrame(data) print(df) # output: # Product Selling Price Cost Price # 0 Apple 2 1 # 1 Orange 3 2 # 2 Pear 4 3 df = df[["Product", "Cost Price", "Selling Price"]] print(df) # output: # Product Cost Price Selling Price # 0 Apple 1 2 # 1 Orange 2 3 # 2 Pear 3 4
In some cases, we may want to reorder columns programmatically rather than manually. We can do this by casting
df.columns.values to a list and using standard list methods on it before passing it back to
df[]. For example, we could use the following code to programmatically perform the same reordering as above:
import pandas data = { "Product": ["Apple", "Orange", "Pear"], "Selling Price": [2, 3, 4], "Cost Price": [1, 2, 3], } df = pandas.DataFrame(data) print(df) # output: # Product Selling Price Cost Price # 0 Apple 2 1 # 1 Orange 3 2 # 2 Pear 4 3 column_names = list(df.columns.values) # will be ["Product", "Selling Price", "Cost Price"] column_names.insert(1, column_names[-1]) # insert last element of list at index 1 column_names.pop() # remove last element of list df = df[column_names] print(df) # output: # Product Cost Price Selling Price # 0 Apple 1 2 # 1 Orange 2 3 # 2 Pear 3 4
We could also use this technique to sort our columns alphabetically, using
list.sort.
import pandas data = { "Product": ["Apple", "Orange", "Pear"], "Selling Price": [2, 3, 4], "Cost Price": [1, 2, 3], } df = pandas.DataFrame(data) print(df) # output: # Product Selling Price Cost Price # 0 Apple 2 1 # 1 Orange 3 2 # 2 Pear 4 3 column_names = list(df.columns.values) # will be ["Product", "Selling Price", "Cost Price"] column_names.sort() # sort names alphabetically df = df[column_names] print(df) # output: # Cost Price Product Selling Price # 0 1 Apple 2 # 1 2 Orange 3 # 2 3 Pear 4
Get actionable, code-level insights to resolve Python performance bottlenecks and errors.
Create a free Sentry account
Create a Python project and note your DSN
Grab the Sentry Python SDK
pip install --upgrade sentry-sdk
import sentry_sdk sentry_sdk.init( "https://<key>@sentry.io/<project>", # Set traces_sample_rate to 1.0 to capture 100% # of transactions for performance monitoring. # We recommend adjusting this value in production. traces_sample_rate=1.0, )
Check our documentation for the latest instructions.
Loved by over 4 million developers and more than 90,000 organizations worldwide, Sentry provides code-level observability to many of the world’s best-known companies like Disney, Peloton, Cloudflare, Eventbrite, Slack, Supercell, and Rockstar Games. Each month we process billions of exceptions from the most popular products on the internet.
Here’s a quick look at how Sentry handles your personal information (PII).×
We collect PII about people browsing our website, users of the Sentry service, prospective customers, and people who otherwise interact with us.
What if my PII is included in data sent to Sentry by a Sentry customer (e.g., someone using Sentry to monitor their app)? In this case you have to contact the Sentry customer (e.g., the maker of the app). We do not control the data that is sent to us through the Sentry service for the purposes of application monitoring.Am I included?
We may disclose your PII to the following type of recipients:
You may have the following rights related to your PII:
If you have any questions or concerns about your privacy at Sentry, please email us at compliance@sentry.io.
If you are a California resident, see our Supplemental notice.