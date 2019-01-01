Transparency Report

Sentry gives you visibility into your application so you know what’s going on in your code.
We thought we’d extend that theme of visibility into how we respond to government and third-party requests for customer data. As such, we are publishing our first report about requests for data by law enforcement and governmental entities.
This first report covers all such requests from January 1, 2019 - June 30, 2019. We plan to publish updates to the report semi-annually.
More information about our policies and practices with respect to data can be found in the Sentry Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Security and Compliance page.
We believe in the importance of fundamental privacy protection of user data, constitutional guardrails and judicial oversight of government data collection and surveillance.
Reporting Periods:
January 1, 2019–June 30, 2019
July 1, 2019–December 31, 2019
January 1, 2020–June 30, 2020
July 1, 2020–December 31, 2020
January 1, 2021–June 30, 2021
July 1, 2021–December 31, 2021
January 1, 2022-June 30, 2022
July 1, 2022–December 31, 2022
January 1, 2023–June 30, 2023
July 1, 2023-December 31, 2023
|Type of request
|Number of requests
|Content data and non-content data disclosed
|Only non-content data disclosed
|United States
|Search Warrants
|0
|0
|0
|Court Orders
|0
|0
|0
|Subpoenas
|0
|0
|0
|National Security Requests
|0
|0
|0
|Civil Subpoenas
|0
|0
|0
|Non-US Entities
|Foreign requests pursuant to MLAT
|0
|0
|0
“Civil Subpoena” A demand for information made pursuant to civil litigation. Sentry is prohibited from providing content in response to a civil request absent a valid, lawful exception, such as consent.
“Content data” Data sent to the Sentry service, such as events, errors, stack traces, and any information included or attached to any of the foregoing by user.
“MLAT” A Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty. Sentry requires that a foreign government use appropriate international law process, such as through an MLAT, to obtain user data stored by Sentry in the U.S.
“National security requests” A National Security Letter issued under 18 U.S.C. § 2709, a Court Order issued under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act or any other classified request for user information issued in the U.S.
“Non-content data” Basic account information, such as name and email address, registration information, login history, and billing information.
“Search warrant” An order issued by a judge or magistrate upon a finding of probable cause. A search warrant is required to obtain the content of communications.
“Law Enforcement Subpoena” A compulsory demand issued by a governmental entity for the production of documents or testimony in a criminal case (such as grand jury subpoenas or administrative subpoenas).Last updated: January 4, 2024
