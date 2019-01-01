Transparency Report

Sentry gives you visibility into your application so you know what’s going on in your code.

We thought we’d extend that theme of visibility into how we respond to government and third-party requests for customer data. As such, we are publishing our first report about requests for data by law enforcement and governmental entities.

This first report covers all such requests from January 1, 2019 - June 30, 2019. We plan to publish updates to the report semi-annually.

More information about our policies and practices with respect to data can be found in the Sentry Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Security and Compliance page.

We abide by the following Guiding Principles

We believe in the importance of fundamental privacy protection of user data, constitutional guardrails and judicial oversight of government data collection and surveillance.

  • We are committed to maintaining customer privacy and confidentiality.
  • All legal process is carefully reviewed. Sentry rejects or challenges any request that has no legal basis or is unclear, overbroad, or otherwise inappropriate.
  • Sentry construes legal process as narrowly as possible.
  • Wherever possible, we encourage Customers and third parties to obtain relevant data without our intervention.

Requests for information through legal process

Reporting Periods:

January 1, 2019–June 30, 2019
July 1, 2019–December 31, 2019
January 1, 2020–June 30, 2020
July 1, 2020–December 31, 2020
January 1, 2021–June 30, 2021
July 1, 2021–December 31, 2021
January 1, 2022-June 30, 2022
July 1, 2022–December 31, 2022
January 1, 2023–June 30, 2023
July 1, 2023-December 31, 2023

Type of requestNumber of requestsContent data and non-content data disclosedOnly non-content data disclosed
United States
Search Warrants000
Court Orders000
Subpoenas000
National Security Requests000
Civil Subpoenas000
Non-US Entities
Foreign requests pursuant to MLAT000

Definitions

“Civil Subpoena” A demand for information made pursuant to civil litigation. Sentry is prohibited from providing content in response to a civil request absent a valid, lawful exception, such as consent.

“Content data” Data sent to the Sentry service, such as events, errors, stack traces, and any information included or attached to any of the foregoing by user.

“MLAT” A Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty. Sentry requires that a foreign government use appropriate international law process, such as through an MLAT, to obtain user data stored by Sentry in the U.S.

“National security requests” A National Security Letter issued under 18 U.S.C. § 2709, a Court Order issued under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act or any other classified request for user information issued in the U.S.

“Non-content data” Basic account information, such as name and email address, registration information, login history, and billing information.

“Search warrant” An order issued by a judge or magistrate upon a finding of probable cause. A search warrant is required to obtain the content of communications.

“Law Enforcement Subpoena” A compulsory demand issued by a governmental entity for the production of documents or testimony in a criminal case (such as grand jury subpoenas or administrative subpoenas).

Last updated: January 4, 2024
