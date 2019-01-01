Transparency Report

Sentry gives you visibility into your application so you know what’s going on in your code.

We thought we’d extend that theme of visibility into how we respond to government and third-party requests for customer data. As such, we are publishing our first report about requests for data by law enforcement and governmental entities.

This first report covers all such requests from January 1, 2019 - June 30, 2019. We plan to publish updates to the report semi-annually.

More information about our policies and practices with respect to data can be found in the Sentry Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Security and Compliance page.

We abide by the following Guiding Principles

We believe in the importance of fundamental privacy protection of user data, constitutional guardrails and judicial oversight of government data collection and surveillance.

We are committed to maintaining customer privacy and confidentiality.

All legal process is carefully reviewed. Sentry rejects or challenges any request that has no legal basis or is unclear, overbroad, or otherwise inappropriate.

Sentry construes legal process as narrowly as possible.

Wherever possible, we encourage Customers and third parties to obtain relevant data without our intervention.

Requests for information through legal process

Reporting Periods:

January 1, 2019–June 30, 2019

July 1, 2019–December 31, 2019

January 1, 2020–June 30, 2020

July 1, 2020–December 31, 2020

January 1, 2021–June 30, 2021

July 1, 2021–December 31, 2021

January 1, 2022-June 30, 2022

July 1, 2022–December 31, 2022

January 1, 2023–June 30, 2023

July 1, 2023-December 31, 2023