Get your crash rates to zero (ish) and launch time under a second with Android crash reporting and performance monitoring that won’t let you down. Identify and fix every crash and ANR with real time insights, track and solve performance issues with full stack visibility, and save time with efficient Android error monitoring workflows.
Jetpack Compose is Android’s recommended toolkit for building native UI. Our integration automatically captures user interactions as breadcrumbs and transactions, so you can quickly understand and solve any related issues.Read the docs
Create customized alerts to take action on crashes and errors before they become widespread. Investigate crashes by device type, OS, and release with actionable, real-time insights, including breadcrumbs, screenshots, stack traces, and suspect commits. Triage and assign issues for fast resolution.READ ABOUT CRASH REPORTING
Identify and solve performance issues, like long app start times, ANRs, janky frame rendering, and slow HTTP requests, before they impact your customer experience with Android perfomance monitoring.READ ABOUT PERFORMANCE MONITORING
Get code-level insight into how your application performs in production environments on real user devices with Profiling. Find the root cause of slowdowns and issues consuming excessive CPU and affecting Android application performance on your user’s mobile device.READ MORE ABOUT PROFILING
Reduce context switching with a single, centralized platform for Android crash reporting and performance monitoring across projects and clients. With Distributed Tracing, identify backend issues that may affect Android performance, without consulting other tools or engineers.READ ABOUT DISTRIBUTED TRACING
Track and solve error and performance issues related to your Android application from the same centralized platform you use to monitor your web app or backend.
Just run this commmand to sign up for and install Sentry.
brew install getsentry/tools/sentry-wizard && sentry-wizard -i android
Check our documentation for the latest instructions.
Android crash reporting significantly improves application performance by swiftly identifying and prioritizing crashes and ANRs (App Not Responding) instances. Android crash reporting provides real-time insights, including device information and specific code triggers, helping developers understand the root causes of issues. This enables efficient Android debugging and faster issue resolution. By analyzing aggregated crash data, developers can identify patterns and make targeted improvements, resulting in enhanced user experiences and overall app stability. Android crash reporting is a feedback-driven process that empowers developers to address issues promptly, leading to more stable apps, improved user satisfaction, and faster iterations for better application performance.
ANR or Application Not Responding is an Android error that occurs when the UI thread becomes unresponsive to the user. When the application becomes unresponsive, the user is presented with an ANR dialog that gives them the option to force quit the application.
Yes. The Android Native Development Kit (NDK) allows you to implement parts of your app in native code, using languages such as C and C++. NDK integration is packed with Sentry’s Android SDK. The package
sentry-android-ndk works by bundling Sentry's native SDK, sentry-native. As a result, even if a native library in your app causes the crash, Sentry is able to capture it. Learn More.
Yes. Whenever the main UI thread of the application is blocked for more than five seconds, the SDK will report the problem to the server. Learn more.
Crashlytics is a lightweight, mobile-only tool that only reports critical crash rates for Android. It does not offer deep context into issues with suspect commits, codeowners, and automatic non-fatal error capture; holistic monitoring from frontend to backend; or collaboration tools like issue triage or assignment.
Sentry is a fullstack error and performance monitoring solution that provides actionable insights into crashes across devices and app versions as well as powerful collaboration tools, helping teams troubleshoot and resolve issues faster. Unlike Crashlytics, it provides deep insight into any crashes, errors, or performance issues on your Android app, as well as collaboration tools for fast resolution. Sentry is also the only monitoring solution that provides support for Jetpack Compose, Android’s recommended toolkit for building native UIs. Learn more.
