Android Crash Reporting and Performance Monitoring

Crashlytics is a lightweight, mobile-only tool that only reports critical crash rates for Android. It does not offer deep context into issues with suspect commits, codeowners, and automatic non-fatal error capture; holistic monitoring from frontend to backend; or collaboration tools like issue triage or assignment.

Sentry is a fullstack error and performance monitoring solution that provides actionable insights into crashes across devices and app versions as well as powerful collaboration tools, helping teams troubleshoot and resolve issues faster. Unlike Crashlytics, it provides deep insight into any crashes, errors, or performance issues on your Android app, as well as collaboration tools for fast resolution. Sentry is also the only monitoring solution that provides support for Jetpack Compose, Android’s recommended toolkit for building native UIs. Learn more.