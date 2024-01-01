Sentry for Data Teams

Using Spark, Airflow, or Beam to power your data infrastructure? Let us show you how Sentry helps data engineers and data scientists identify and fix errors quickly within data pipelines.

Deploy Data Pipelines With Confidence

Application monitoring and observability focus on full-stack applications, like user interfaces within browser and mobile applications, server-side applications, and microservices.

We've found that many of the same principles are equally important for engineers building data platforms — yet the unique needs of these teams are overlooked.

Aggregate Processing Errors

Bad data happens to everyone. Even us. And, also you. In the midst of inevitability, does your data platform alert you to issues?

Sentry identifies errors, providing necessary context to resolve unexpected data within a data pipeline. Better yet, we group common errors, reducing the noise from ten thousand alert emails to one.

Batteries Included

With native integrations for common data platforms, such as Apache Airflow and Apache Beam, getting started with Sentry takes less than five minutes.

Deploy ETL jobs and data pipelines with the confidence that exceptions won't get buried in log files.

Deep Context

Do your log lines have all the information you need to fix data quality issues?

Sentry equips data engineers and data scientists with context needed to identify issue resolutions and ship a fix quickly.

Is your data secure?
You better believe it.

Just look at all the high-quality security
features all accounts get, regardless of plan.

  • Two-Factor Auth
  • Single Sign-On support
  • Organization audit log
  • SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001 certified
  • HIPAA attestation
Learn more about Security
  • PII data scrubbing
  • SSL encryption
  • Data Processing Addendum (includes latest EU SCCs)
  • Privacy Shield certified
Learn more about Privacy

All Errors, One Place

Use Sentry to collect and process errors from clients and
connected projects. We support all major platforms.

