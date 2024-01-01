Sentry for IoT

According to IHS Markit, Internet of Things devices will reach nearly 73 billion by 2025. That’s 73 billion devices that won’t provide feedback to developers about crashes.

When it comes to IoT app development, Sentry provides the context and feedback necessary to ship and manage devices that work.

Works with

WindowsMaciOSAndroidLinux
CC++Rust

Bringing feedback into the
IoT development cycle

Once unboxed and in the hands of the end-user, the feedback about an embedded device is non-existent. Unfortunately, this makes debugging in IoT extremely difficult. With Gartner reporting $2 trillion of IoT consumer spending by 2020, the time for reconnecting IoT software development and error feedback has come.

Sentry helps IoT developers move feedback into the development cycle by capturing exceptions and crashes while helping prioritize issues and uncovering potential issue impact.

With data visualization and the ability to query raw data, Sentry uncovers deep insights into application health.

How it works

With error and crash capturing, context and tag setting, and breadcrumb recording, exception handling just got easier.

  1. Select the right SDK for your language or frameworks.
  2. Spend a few minutes setting it up.

That’s it! Check out the Sentry Native SDK documentation for more information.

Increased Context, Clearer Feedback

Detailed reports provide developer teams with necessary context via high-quality
stack traces and full access to the original native crash report.

Grouping

Sentry groups Events into Issues. We have maintained (and continuously improved) default rules, but you’re also welcome to configure your own. After all, you know your Events best.

Immediate Visibility

Sentry’s notifications give immediate visibility into errors. Instead of reacting to a series of problems run rampant, proactive decisions can be made, nesting iteration directly within the existing development workflow.

Root-cause Analysis

With searchable, detailed information on the operating system, device, timing, and more, Sentry helps trace an error to its root.

Understand the Impact

Are your highest-paying customers affected? Receive detailed analysis of error distributions and timelines, for instance, by GPU vendor or the geographical location.

Reduce the Cost of Maintenance

The cost of maintaining in-house error monitoring is steep. Sentry improves the rate of functionality delivered and allows you to refocus those full-time resources.

Is your data secure?
You better believe it.

Just look at all the high-quality security
features all accounts get, regardless of plan.

  • Two-Factor Auth
  • Single Sign-On support
  • Organization audit log
  • SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001 certified
  • HIPAA attestation
Learn more about Security
  • PII data scrubbing
  • SSL encryption
  • Data Processing Addendum (includes latest EU SCCs)
  • Privacy Shield certified
Learn more about Privacy

All Errors, One Place

Use Sentry to collect and process errors from clients and
connected projects. We support all major platforms.

