Your applications run on end devices that provide little
(if any) feedback when something goes wrong. Debug
native applications faster with the power
of alerts, context, and root-cause analysis.
With error and crash capturing, context and tag setting, and breadcrumb recording, exception handling just got easier.
That’s it! Check out the Sentry Native SDK documentation for more information.
With increased support for native crash reporting, developer teams have access to better crash report analysis, which contributes to more efficient workflows and deeper visibility into application health.
Stop converting Breakpad symbols for debug files. Sentry deals directly with Microsoft PDBs, Apple dSYMs, and Linux DWARF files, providing full access to Inline Frames and reducing the barriers to uncover an error’s root cause.
Sentry pulls debug files from external sources on demand, like an S3 bucket or the Microsoft Symbol Server. Use the time saved by not uploading debug files ahead of time for something you enjoy -- like shipping clean code.
Closely track user adoption, usage of the application, percentage of crash-free users and sessions. Sentry for Mobile provides insight into the impact of crashes and bugs as it relates to user experience and application versions.
Measure the health of mobile releases over time and view trends with each new issue through the release details, graphs, and filters.
Sentry groups Events into Issues. We have maintained (and continuously improved) default rules, but you’re also welcome to configure your own. After all, you know your Events best.
Error reports contain a fully symbolicated backtrace displayed in the context of the source code where the error happened.
Deep context allows insights into user identification, settings, hardware configuration, and more. With the addition of log and configuration files, developer teams can triage and uncover the root cause of an error faster, with less impact.
Are your highest-paying customers affected? Receive detailed analysis of error distributions and timelines, for instance, by GPU vendor or the geographical location.
The cost of maintaining in-house error monitoring is steep. Sentry improves the rate of functionality delivered and allows you to refocus those full-time resources.
