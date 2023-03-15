Answers by Sentry

Check if a list is empty in Python

The Problem

How do I check if a list is empty in Python?

The Solution

The Python style guide, PEP-8, recommends checking whether a list (or other sequence) is False to determine that it is empty. For example:

empty_list = []

if not empty_list:
    print("The list is empty.")

