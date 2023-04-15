Answers by Sentry

Concatenate two lists in Python

David Y.

The Problem

How can I concatenate two lists in Python? In other words, how can I join two or more lists together to make one big list?

The Solution

We can do this using Python’s built-in operator overloading. When used with lists, the + operator will concatenate them, as shown below:

list1 = ["Apples", "Oranges", "Bananas"]
list2 = ["Pears", "Grapes", "Pineapples"]

combined = list1 + list2
print(combined)

# output: ['Apples', 'Oranges', 'Bananas', 'Pears', 'Grapes', 'Pineapples']

Alternatively, we can use list.extend(), which will modify the first list:

list1 = ["Apples", "Oranges", "Bananas"]
list2 = ["Pears", "Grapes", "Pineapples"]

list1.extend(list2)
print(list1)

# output: ['Apples', 'Oranges', 'Bananas', 'Pears', 'Grapes', 'Pineapples']

To concatenate three or more lists, we can also use the + operator:

list1 = ["Apples", "Oranges", "Bananas"]
list2 = ["Pears", "Grapes", "Pineapples"]
list3 = ["Tangerines", "Apricots"]
list4 = ["Pomegranates", "Watermelons", "Raspberries"]

combined = list1 + list2 + list3 + list4
print(combined)

# output: ['Apples', 'Oranges', 'Bananas', 'Pears', 'Grapes', 'Pineapples', 'Tangerines', 'Apricots', 'Pomegranates', 'Watermelons', 'Raspberries']

However, when combining more than two lists, itertools.chain() is more performant. Note that this method outputs an itertools.chain object, which must be typecast to a list, as shown below:

from itertools import chain

list1 = ["Apples", "Oranges", "Bananas"]
list2 = ["Pears", "Grapes", "Pineapples"]
list3 = ["Tangerines", "Apricots"]
list4 = ["Pomegranates", "Watermelons", "Raspberries"]

combined = list(chain(list1, list2, list3, list4))
print(combined)

# output: ['Apples', 'Oranges', 'Bananas', 'Pears', 'Grapes', 'Pineapples', 'Tangerines', 'Apricots', 'Pomegranates', 'Watermelons', 'Raspberries']

Get Started With Sentry

Get actionable, code-level insights to resolve Python performance bottlenecks and errors.

  1. Create a free Sentry account

  2. Create a Python project and note your DSN

  3. Grab the Sentry Python SDK

pip install --upgrade sentry-sdk
  1. Configure your DSN
import sentry_sdk

sentry_sdk.init(
    "https://<key>@sentry.io/<project>",

    # Set traces_sample_rate to 1.0 to capture 100%
    # of transactions for performance monitoring.
    # We recommend adjusting this value in production.
    traces_sample_rate=1.0,
)

Check our documentation for the latest instructions.

Join the discussionCome work with us
Share on Twitter
Bookmark this page
Ask a questionJoin the discussion

Related Answers

A better experience for your users. An easier life for your developers.

Try Sentry For FreeRequest a Demo
    TwitterGitHubDribbbleLinkedinDiscord
© 2024 • Sentry is a registered Trademark
of Functional Software, Inc.