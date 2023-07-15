Answers by Sentry

Convert a string to bytes in Python

David Y.

The Problem

How do I convert a string to bytes in Python 3?

The Solution

We can do this using str.encode:

my_string = "A string to turn into bytes."
print(type(my_string))  # will print "<class 'str'>"

my_bytes = my_string.encode()
print(type(my_bytes))  # will print "<class 'bytes'>"

UTF-8 is the default encoding and will be used if we do not specify a different one.

An alternative way to do this would be to cast our string to the bytes type using its constructor. This uses str.encode under the hood and produces the same result:

my_string = "A string to turn into bytes."
print(type(my_string))  # will print "<class 'str'>"

my_bytes = bytes(my_string, "utf-8")
print(type(my_bytes))  # will print "<class 'bytes'>"

The first method can be considered superior, as it is more direct and allows us to leave out the encoding if we’re using UTF-8.

Get Started With Sentry

Get actionable, code-level insights to resolve Python performance bottlenecks and errors.

  1. Create a free Sentry account

  2. Create a Python project and note your DSN

  3. Grab the Sentry Python SDK

pip install --upgrade sentry-sdk
  1. Configure your DSN
import sentry_sdk

sentry_sdk.init(
    "https://<key>@sentry.io/<project>",

    # Set traces_sample_rate to 1.0 to capture 100%
    # of transactions for performance monitoring.
    # We recommend adjusting this value in production.
    traces_sample_rate=1.0,
)

Check our documentation for the latest instructions.

Join the discussionCome work with us
Share on Twitter
Bookmark this page
Ask a questionJoin the discussion

Related Answers

A better experience for your users. An easier life for your developers.

Try Sentry For FreeRequest a Demo
    TwitterGitHubDribbbleLinkedinDiscord
© 2024 • Sentry is a registered Trademark
of Functional Software, Inc.