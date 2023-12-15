Convert integer to string in C++

David Y.

December 15, 2023

The Problem

What is the best way to convert an integer to a string in modern C++?

The Solution

C++11 introduced std::to_string , which is designed for this purpose. For example:

Click to Copy #include <string> int main() { int myInt = 123; std::string myIntString = std::to_string(myInt); }

To do the opposite conversion, from a string to an int, we can use std::stoi :