Converting a string to an integer in Go
Clive B.—
You don’t know how to convert a string to an integer in Go.
The simplest way to convert a string to an integer is to use the
Atoi function from the
strconv package.
For example, you can convert the string
"123" to the value
123 as follows:
package main import ( "fmt" "log" "strconv" ) func main() { example := "123" integer, err := strconv.Atoi(example) if err != nil { log.Fatal("failed to convert string to integer", err) } fmt.Println(integer + 1) }
This prints the sum of the integer plus one:
124
For performance reasons (and convenience), the above example assumes that your integer is a base-10 signed integer.
If you need more control, you can use the
ParseInt function from the same package:
package main import ( "fmt" "log" "strconv" ) func main() { hexadecimal := "7b" integer, err := strconv.ParseInt(hexadecimal, 16, 32) if err != nil { log.Fatal("failed to convert string to integer", err) } fmt.Println(integer + 1) }
This prints the sum of the integer plus one:
124
Note: Although the above example uses base
16 and bit size
32,
ParseInt still returns a 64-bit integer.
If you want to convert a string to another numerical type, you can use the
ParseFloat,
ParseUint, or
ParseComplex functions, also from the
strconv package.
