Converting a string to an integer in Go

Clive B. — December 15, 2024

The Problem

You don’t know how to convert a string to an integer in Go.

The Solution

The simplest way to convert a string to an integer is to use the Atoi function from the strconv package.

For example, you can convert the string "123" to the value 123 as follows:

package main import ( "fmt" "log" "strconv" ) func main() { example := "123" integer, err := strconv.Atoi(example) if err != nil { log.Fatal("failed to convert string to integer", err) } fmt.Println(integer + 1) }

This prints the sum of the integer plus one:

124

For performance reasons (and convenience), the above example assumes that your integer is a base-10 signed integer.

If you need more control, you can use the ParseInt function from the same package:

package main import ( "fmt" "log" "strconv" ) func main() { hexadecimal := "7b" integer, err := strconv.ParseInt(hexadecimal, 16, 32) if err != nil { log.Fatal("failed to convert string to integer", err) } fmt.Println(integer + 1) }

This prints the sum of the integer plus one:

124

Note: Although the above example uses base 16 and bit size 32 , ParseInt still returns a 64-bit integer.

Converting Strings to Other Numerical Types