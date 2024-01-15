Error: NextRouter was not mounted

Shivan M.

January 15, 2024

The Problem

When using the useRouter hook in Next.js 13 or later, you may encounter the following error:

Click to Copy Error: NextRouter was not mounted

This error can occur in one of two ways:

When a component uses the useRouter hook outside of a Next.js application, or when a router is rendered outside of a Next.js application - like during unit testing. When trying to use the useRouter hook from the next/router package when using the App Directory. This is because the App Router (from next/navigation ) has a different behavior from the useRouter hook used in pages .

The Solution

Ensure you are using the correct useRouter hook. If you are using the App Directory, check that the useRouter hook is imported from next/navigation and not from next/router .

When using the useRouter hook from next/navigation , use the following guidelines:

Instead of pathname , use the usePathname() hook.

, use the hook. Instead of the query object, use the useSearchParams() hook.

Mock next/navigation When Writing Unit Tests

The above error can also occur when using the useRouter hook from next/navigation in unit tests. It might be a good idea to use the next-router-mock package to mock it.

Ensure you mock the new hooks, usePathname() and useSearchParams() , for example: