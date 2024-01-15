When using the
useRouter hook in Next.js 13 or later, you may encounter the following error:
Error: NextRouter was not mounted
This error can occur in one of two ways:
useRouter hook outside of a Next.js application, or when a router is rendered outside of a Next.js application - like during unit testing.
useRouter hook from the
next/router package when using the App Directory. This is because the App Router (from
next/navigation) has a different behavior from the
useRouter hook used in
pages.
Ensure you are using the correct
useRouter hook. If you are using the App Directory, check that the
useRouter hook is imported from
next/navigation and not from
next/router.
When using the
useRouter hook from
next/navigation, use the following guidelines:
pathname, use the
usePathname() hook.
query object, use the
useSearchParams() hook.
next/navigation When Writing Unit Tests
The above error can also occur when using the
useRouter hook from
next/navigation in unit tests. It might be a good idea to use the
next-router-mock package to mock it.
Ensure you mock the new hooks,
usePathname() and
useSearchParams(), for example:
const nextRouterMock = require('next-router-mock') jest.mock('next/navigation', () => { const { useRouter } = nextRouterMock const usePathname = () => { const router = useRouter() return router.pathname } const useSearchParams = () => { const router = useRouter() return new URLSearchParams(router.query) } return { useRouter, usePathname, useSearchParams } })
Get actionable, code-level insights to resolve Next.js performance bottlenecks and errors.
Run the line of code below to:
Create a free Sentry account
Run the CLI install command to automatically add the Sentry SDK to your project:
npx @sentry/wizard@latest -i nextjs
Start capturing errors and performance issues
Check our documentation for the latest instructions.
Loved by over 4 million developers and more than 90,000 organizations worldwide, Sentry provides code-level observability to many of the world’s best-known companies like Disney, Peloton, Cloudflare, Eventbrite, Slack, Supercell, and Rockstar Games. Each month we process billions of exceptions from the most popular products on the internet.
Here’s a quick look at how Sentry handles your personal information (PII).×
We collect PII about people browsing our website, users of the Sentry service, prospective customers, and people who otherwise interact with us.
What if my PII is included in data sent to Sentry by a Sentry customer (e.g., someone using Sentry to monitor their app)? In this case you have to contact the Sentry customer (e.g., the maker of the app). We do not control the data that is sent to us through the Sentry service for the purposes of application monitoring.Am I included?
We may disclose your PII to the following type of recipients:
You may have the following rights related to your PII:
If you have any questions or concerns about your privacy at Sentry, please email us at compliance@sentry.io.
If you are a California resident, see our Supplemental notice.