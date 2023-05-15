Find item in list in Python

How can I find an item in a Python list?
To check whether a list contains an item, we can use the Python
in operator:
products = ["Apples", "Pears", "Oranges"] if "Apples" in products: print("Apples for sale!")
To return the index of a given item in a list, see this answer.
If we don’t want to find a specific item, but a list of items that fulfill some condition (for example, all the odd numbers in a list) we can use a list comprehension, as below:
my_list = [1, 4, 7, 8, 3] odd_numbers = [n for n in my_list if n%2] print(odd_numbers) # will print [1, 7, 3]
The list comprehension in
odd_numbers will go through
my_list and construct a new list of every item it finds that has a nonzero modulo 2 (that is, produces a remainder when divided by two).
If we want only the first item from our list that satisfies our condition, we change our list comprehension into a call to the Python
next function.
my_list = [1, 4, 7, 8, 3] odd_number = next(n for n in my_list if n%2) print(odd_number) # will print 1
If
next does not find a value, it will throw a
StopIteration exception. To prevent it from doing so, we can provide a default value to return as an additional argument.
my_list = [4, 8] odd_number = next((n for n in my_list if n%2), None) print(odd_number) # will print None
Get actionable, code-level insights to resolve Python performance bottlenecks and errors.
Create a free Sentry account
Create a Python project and note your DSN
Grab the Sentry Python SDK
pip install --upgrade sentry-sdk
import sentry_sdk sentry_sdk.init( "https://<key>@sentry.io/<project>", # Set traces_sample_rate to 1.0 to capture 100% # of transactions for performance monitoring. # We recommend adjusting this value in production. traces_sample_rate=1.0, )
Check our documentation for the latest instructions.
Here’s a quick look at how Sentry handles your personal information (PII).×
We collect PII about people browsing our website, users of the Sentry service, prospective customers, and people who otherwise interact with us.
What if my PII is included in data sent to Sentry by a Sentry customer (e.g., someone using Sentry to monitor their app)? In this case you have to contact the Sentry customer (e.g., the maker of the app). We do not control the data that is sent to us through the Sentry service for the purposes of application monitoring.Am I included?
We may disclose your PII to the following type of recipients:
You may have the following rights related to your PII:
If you have any questions or concerns about your privacy at Sentry, please email us at compliance@sentry.io.
If you are a California resident, see our Supplemental notice.