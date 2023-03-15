Find the current directory and executed file's directory in Python

David Y.

March 15, 2023

The Problem

In a Python script, how can I discover both the directory I executed the script from and the directory in which the script resides?

The Solution

We can find both of these directories using functions in Python’s built-in os module. For example:

import os

# Find the directory we executed the script from:
execution_dir = os.getcwd()

# Find the directory in which the current script resides:
file_dir = os.path.dirname(os.path.realpath(__file__))

# Print results
print(f"Execution dir: {execution_dir}")
print(f"File dir: {file_dir}")

If we place this script in /tmp and run it from our home directory, it will produce the following output:

Execution dir: /home/user
File dir: /tmp

os.getcwd returns the current working directory.