Fix file contents TypeError when migrating from Python 2 to 3

David Y. — July 15, 2024

I’m attempting to migrate old Python 2.7 code to Python 3. I have this piece of code that worked fine in Python 2.7:

with open(file_name, 'rb') as file:
    lines = [line.strip() for line in file.readlines()]
    new_lines = []
    for line in lines:
        new_line = line.lower()
        if 'DELETE ME' in new_line:
            print "Skipping a line."
            continue
        new_lines.append(new_line)

When I try to run this code in Python 3, after changing the print statement to use parentheses, I get the following error message:

if 'DELETE ME' in new_line:
    ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
TypeError: a bytes-like object is required, not 'str'

I don’t understand this error at all. What’s happening here and how do I fix it?

The Solution

This error occurs because the file is being opened in binary mode, due to the b in open(file_name, 'rb') . The lines returned by file.readlines() are of type bytes rather than type str . The code’s attempt to find a string 'DELETE ME' contained in a bytes object new_line fails with a TypeError exception, as the objects on either side of in are of different types.

To fix the script, remove b and read the file as string data rather than byte data:

with open(file_name, 'r') as file:
    lines = [line.strip() for line in file.readlines()]
    new_lines = []
    for line in lines:
        new_line = line.lower()
        if 'DELETE ME' in new_line:
            print("Skipping a line.")
            continue
        new_lines.append(new_line)

In Python 2, the original code worked because the str type was just bytes – this made it necessary to use a different type, unicode , when dealing with strings that may contain Unicode characters. In Python 3, the old str type has been renamed to bytes and the old unicode type has been renamed str . While this change introduced incompatibility between Python 2 and 3, it also greatly improved string handling in Python 3, allowing seamless use of Unicode characters.

Binary mode is useful for reading non-text files, such as images or executable binaries, but standard text mode should be preferred for reading text files.