Fix file contents TypeError when migrating from Python 2 to 3
David Y.—
I’m attempting to migrate old Python 2.7 code to Python 3. I have this piece of code that worked fine in Python 2.7:
with open(file_name, 'rb') as file: lines = [line.strip() for line in file.readlines()] new_lines = [] for line in lines: new_line = line.lower() if 'DELETE ME' in new_line: print "Skipping a line." continue new_lines.append(new_line)
When I try to run this code in Python 3, after changing the print statement to use parentheses, I get the following error message:
if 'DELETE ME' in new_line: ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ TypeError: a bytes-like object is required, not 'str'
I don’t understand this error at all. What’s happening here and how do I fix it?
This error occurs because the file is being opened in binary mode, due to the
b in
open(file_name, 'rb'). The lines returned by
file.readlines() are of type
bytes rather than type
str. The code’s attempt to find a string
'DELETE ME' contained in a
bytes object
new_line fails with a
TypeError exception, as the objects on either side of
in are of different types.
To fix the script, remove
b and read the file as string data rather than byte data:
with open(file_name, 'r') as file: lines = [line.strip() for line in file.readlines()] new_lines = [] for line in lines: new_line = line.lower() if 'DELETE ME' in new_line: print("Skipping a line.") continue new_lines.append(new_line)
In Python 2, the original code worked because the
str type was just bytes – this made it necessary to use a different type,
unicode, when dealing with strings that may contain Unicode characters. In Python 3, the old
str type has been renamed to
bytes and the old
unicode type has been renamed
str. While this change introduced incompatibility between Python 2 and 3, it also greatly improved string handling in Python 3, allowing seamless use of Unicode characters.
Binary mode is useful for reading non-text files, such as images or executable binaries, but standard text mode should be preferred for reading text files.
Tasty treats for web developers brought to you by Sentry. Get tips and tricks from Wes Bos and Scott Tolinski.SEE EPISODES
Loved by over 4 million developers and more than 100,000 organizations worldwide, Sentry provides code-level observability to many of the world’s best-known companies like Disney, Peloton, Cloudflare, Eventbrite, Slack, Supercell, and Rockstar Games. Each month we process billions of exceptions from the most popular products on the internet.
Here’s a quick look at how Sentry handles your personal information (PII).×
We collect PII about people browsing our website, users of the Sentry service, prospective customers, and people who otherwise interact with us.
What if my PII is included in data sent to Sentry by a Sentry customer (e.g., someone using Sentry to monitor their app)? In this case you have to contact the Sentry customer (e.g., the maker of the app). We do not control the data that is sent to us through the Sentry service for the purposes of application monitoring.Am I included?
We may disclose your PII to the following type of recipients:
You may have the following rights related to your PII:
If you have any questions or concerns about your privacy at Sentry, please email us at compliance@sentry.io.
If you are a California resident, see our Supplemental notice.