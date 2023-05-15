Get unique values from a list in Python

How do I get all of the unique values in a Python list? In other words, how do I remove duplicates from a list?
We can get all the unique values in a Python list by converting the list into a set, which is an unordered data structure with no duplicate elements. Consider the code below:
my_list = [3, 1, 2, 3, 2, 1] uniques = set(my_list) print(uniques) # will output {1, 2, 3}
From there, we can convert the set back into a list using
list(uniques).
This method does not preserve the list’s original order. If the order is important, we will need to use a less orthodox approach to the problem. Like values in sets, Python dictionary keys must be unique, and since version 3.7, Python preserves the insertion order of dictionary keys. Therefore, we can get the unique values in our list by converting its values to dictionary keys using dict.fromkeys. From there, we convert back to a list. See below:
my_list = [3, 1, 2, 3, 2, 1] uniques = list(dict.fromkeys(my_list)) print(uniques) # will output [3, 1, 2]
Get actionable, code-level insights to resolve Python performance bottlenecks and errors.
Create a free Sentry account
Create a Python project and note your DSN
Grab the Sentry Python SDK
pip install --upgrade sentry-sdk
import sentry_sdk sentry_sdk.init( "https://<key>@sentry.io/<project>", # Set traces_sample_rate to 1.0 to capture 100% # of transactions for performance monitoring. # We recommend adjusting this value in production. traces_sample_rate=1.0, )
Check our documentation for the latest instructions.
Here’s a quick look at how Sentry handles your personal information (PII).×
We collect PII about people browsing our website, users of the Sentry service, prospective customers, and people who otherwise interact with us.
What if my PII is included in data sent to Sentry by a Sentry customer (e.g., someone using Sentry to monitor their app)? In this case you have to contact the Sentry customer (e.g., the maker of the app). We do not control the data that is sent to us through the Sentry service for the purposes of application monitoring.Am I included?
We may disclose your PII to the following type of recipients:
You may have the following rights related to your PII:
If you have any questions or concerns about your privacy at Sentry, please email us at compliance@sentry.io.
If you are a California resident, see our Supplemental notice.