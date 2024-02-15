Get URL Params Next.js 13

February 15, 2024

The Problem

In Next.js 13, you may need to access the URL parameters at a particular route and use those parameters in a child component.

The Solution

Before Next.js 13, this was done through the useRouter() and router.query props. However, in Next.js 13 some hooks and props enable you to access the URL parameters depending on whether your component is a client or server component.

There are two different types of URL parameters we might want to access:

Query Strings.

Dynamic Params.

Each of these has a hook that lets you access it.

Query Strings

In a server component, you can access the query string by using the searchParams prop:

Click to Copy export default function Dashboard(props) { const qs = props.searchParams; return ( <main> <div> <h1>Dashboard</h1> <p>Search Params are {qs.myParam}</p> </div> </main> ); }

The searchParams prop is an object that includes the parameters as top-level fields. In this scenario, we access the value of myParam .

If we navigate to /dashboard?myParam="Hello World" the rendered value will be “Hello World”.

In a client component, we can use the useSearchParams() hook:

Click to Copy "use client"; import { useSearchParams } from "next/navigation"; export default function Dashboard() { const searchParams = useSearchParams(); const myParam = searchParams.get("myParam"); return ( <main> <div> <h1>Dashboard</h1> <p>Search Params are {myParam}</p> </div> </main> ); }

Dynamic Params

In this scenario, we want to access the URL parameter that is part of a dynamic route. Suppose we have the following route definition:

Click to Copy app/ dashboard/ ├─ [dynamic]/ │ ├─ page.js

Similarly to search parameters, if we want to access the dynamic parameters in a server component, we can use the params prop:

Click to Copy export default function DynamicRouteParam(props) { const dynamicParams = props.params; return ( <main> <div> <h1>Dashboard</h1> <p>Params are {dynamicParams.dynamic}</p> </div> </main> ); }

If we navigate to /dashboard/my-param , the value “my-param” would be rendered.

To achieve this for a client component, use the useParams() hook:

Click to Copy "use client"; import { useParams } from "next/navigation"; export default function DynamicClientRouteParam() { const params = useParams(); const dynamicParams = params.dynamic; return ( <main> <div> <h1>Dashboard</h1> <p>Params are {dynamicParams}</p> </div> </main> ); }

