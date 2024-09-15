Getting Error: 'Use process(css).then(cb) to work with async plugins'

Matthew C. — September 15, 2024

The Problem

Attempts to bundle JavaScript code in Reactive Native return the following error when NativeWind is used to incorporate Tailwind CSS to style components:

Click to Copy Click to Copy Bundling failed error: Use process(css).then(cb) to work with async plugins

The Solution

This error is due to the Tailwind CSS version 3.3.3 update, which made the PostCSS plugin asynchronous to improve performance. This is a breaking change for NativeWind. NativeWind does not work with Tailwind CSS versions 3.3.3 and above.

There are two ways to work around this breaking change: