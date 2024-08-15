GitHub Dependabot alert: `nth-check is vulnerable to Inefficient Regular Expression Complexity`
Matthew C.—
When using Create React App to set up a single-page application in React, you may get a GitHub Dependabot security alert, similar to the following notification:
nth-check is vulnerable to Inefficient Regular Expression Complexity Dependabot cannot update nth-check to a non-vulnerable version The latest possible version that can be installed is 1.0.2 because of the following conflicting dependency: react-scripts@4.0.3 requires nth-check@^1.0.2 via a transitive dependency on css-select@2.1.0 The earliest fixed version is 2.0.1.
If the problem is in a Create React App React application, you can ignore the warning.
The security alert occurs due to a regular expression denial of service (ReDoS) vulnerability in
nth-check that causes a denial of service when parsing specific invalid CSS nth-checks.
The
nth-check library is used to parse and compile
:nth-child() and
:nth-last-of-type() CSS pseudo-classes.
Create React App is a build tool, and
nth-check is a build-time dependency.
The ReDoS vulnerability isn’t exploitable, as Create React App produces static HTML, CSS, and JavaScript.
Because the HTML, CSS, and JavaScript are static, the vulnerable code isn’t part of the build. You can consider the security notification a false alarm.
Dependabot alerts and npm audits often give false positive security warnings for frontend tooling libraries, as explained in this Create React App GitHub issue.
When using Create React App, you can set the GitHub Dependabot to ignore dependency warnings in the configuration options of a
dependabot.yml file.
If, however, you’re using
nth-check as a dependency in an app where the vulnerable code could be exposed (such as in a Node.js app), you should update
nth-check to version
2.0.1+ and update all packages that depend on the older version of
nth-check.
