How do I append one string to another in Python?

Using Python, how should I append one string to another string and create one large string?
There are a few different ways to do this. The simplest is to take advantage of Python’s operator overloading and add strings together, as below:
firstname = "Jane" lastname = "Doe" fullname = firstname + lastname # will be "JaneDoe"
We can also use the
+= operator to replace the value of our first variable with the combined string.
name = "Jane" lastname = "Doe" name += lastname # will be "JaneDoe"
In many cases, we will probably want our two strings to be separated by a space, comma, or other separator. We can achieve this in a couple of different ways, shown below:
firstname = "Jane" lastname = "Doe" # Adding three strings together: fullname = firstname + " " + lastname # Using str.join(): fullname = " ".join([firstname, lastname])
Both of these approaches will produce the string “Jane Doe”. The second one uses
str.join, a string method that joins the strings in a provided list, separated by the string it’s called on. This approach is useful for combining large numbers of strings.
Yet another approach would be to use Python’s f-strings. This is useful for building more complex templates that we can slot existing strings into:
firstname = "Jane" lastname = "Doe" full_address = f"Ms. {firstname} {lastname}, M.A." # will be "Ms. Jane Doe, M.A."
Get actionable, code-level insights to resolve Python performance bottlenecks and errors.
Create a free Sentry account
Create a Python project and note your DSN
Grab the Sentry Python SDK
pip install --upgrade sentry-sdk
import sentry_sdk sentry_sdk.init( "https://<key>@sentry.io/<project>", # Set traces_sample_rate to 1.0 to capture 100% # of transactions for performance monitoring. # We recommend adjusting this value in production. traces_sample_rate=1.0, )
Check our documentation for the latest instructions.
Here’s a quick look at how Sentry handles your personal information (PII).×
We collect PII about people browsing our website, users of the Sentry service, prospective customers, and people who otherwise interact with us.
What if my PII is included in data sent to Sentry by a Sentry customer (e.g., someone using Sentry to monitor their app)? In this case you have to contact the Sentry customer (e.g., the maker of the app). We do not control the data that is sent to us through the Sentry service for the purposes of application monitoring.Am I included?
We may disclose your PII to the following type of recipients:
You may have the following rights related to your PII:
If you have any questions or concerns about your privacy at Sentry, please email us at compliance@sentry.io.
If you are a California resident, see our Supplemental notice.