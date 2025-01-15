How Do I Convert a String to a Date in Java?
Abdul D.—
You don’t know how to convert a
String to a
Date in Java.
The recommended way to convert a
String to a
Date in Java is to use the
DateTimeFormatter class from
java.time. The
DateTimeFormatter class is thread-safe, making it a better choice for multithreaded environments.
However,
DateTimeFormatter requires Java version 8 or later. For older Java versions, you can use the
SimpleDateFormat class from the
java.text package.
DateTimeFormatter
Here’s an example that demonstrates how to convert a
String to a
LocalDate using the
DateTimeFormatter class:
import java.time.LocalDate; import java.time.format.DateTimeFormatter; public class Main { public static void main(String[] args) { String dateString = "2024-10-09"; DateTimeFormatter formatter = DateTimeFormatter.ofPattern("yyyy-MM-dd"); LocalDate date = LocalDate.parse(dateString, formatter); System.out.println(date); } }
This generates the following output:
2024-10-09
SimpleDateFormat
Here’s an example that demonstrates how to convert a
String to a
Date using the
SimpleDateFormat class:
import java.text.ParseException; import java.text.SimpleDateFormat; import java.util.Date; class Main { public static void main(String[] args) { String dateString = "2024-10-09"; SimpleDateFormat formatter = new SimpleDateFormat("yyyy-MM-dd"); try { Date date = formatter.parse(dateString); System.out.println("Converted Date: " + date); } catch (ParseException e) { System.out.println("Invalid date format"); } } }
This generates the following output:
Converted Date: Mon Oct 09 00:00:00 UTC 2024
In this example,
SimpleDateFormat is used to define the format of the input string (
yyyy-MM-dd). The
parse() method attempts to convert the string into a
Date object. If the input string doesn’t match the expected format, a
ParseException is thrown.
Note: The
SimpleDateFormat class is not thread-safe, so you should avoid sharing instances across multiple threads.
The
SimpleDateFormat and
DateTimeFormatter classes allow you to define custom date formats, such as:
dd/MM/yyyy for dates like
09/10/2024
MM-dd-yyyy HH:mm:ss for dates with times, like
10-09-2024 14:00:00
Ensure the format you provide matches the input string to avoid
ParseException errors.
The table below provides an overview of the available format pattern symbols for the
DateTimeFormatter class:
|Symbol
|Meaning
|Presentation
|Examples
|G
|era
|text
|AD; Anno Domini; A
|u
|year
|year
|2004; 04
|y
|year-of-era
|year
|2004; 04
|D
|day-of-year
|number
|189
|M/L
|month-of-year
|number/text
|7; 07; Jul; July; J
|d
|day-of-month
|number
|10
|Q/q
|quarter-of-year
|number/text
|3; 03; Q3; 3rd quarter
|Y
|week-based-year
|year
|1996; 96
|w
|week-of-week-based-year
|number
|27
|W
|week-of-month
|number
|4
|E
|day-of-week
|text
|Tue; Tuesday; T
|e/c
|localized day-of-week
|number/text
|2; 02; Tue; Tuesday; T
|F
|week-of-month
|number
|3
|a
|am-pm-of-day
|text
|PM
|h
|clock-hour-of-am-pm (1-12)
|number
|12
|K
|hour-of-am-pm (0-11)
|number
|0
|k
|clock-hour-of-am-pm (1-24)
|number
|0
|H
|hour-of-day (0-23)
|number
|0
|m
|minute-of-hour
|number
|30
|s
|second-of-minute
|number
|55
|S
|fraction-of-second
|fraction
|978
|A
|milli-of-day
|number
|1234
|n
|nano-of-second
|number
|987654321
|N
|nano-of-day
|number
|1234000000
|V
|time-zone ID
|zone-id
|America/Los_Angeles; Z; -08:30
|z
|time-zone name
|zone-name
|Pacific Standard Time; PST
|O
|localized zone-offset
|offset-O
|GMT+8; GMT+08:00; UTC-08:00;
|X
|zone-offset ‘Z’ for zero
|offset-X
|Z; -08; -0830; -08:30; -083015; -08:30:15;
|x
|zone-offset
|offset-x
|+0000; -08; -0830; -08:30; -083015; -08:30:15;
|Z
|zone-offset
|offset-Z
|+0000; -0800; -08:00;
