How do I convert a String to an int in Java?

How can I convert a String to an int in Java?
The two easiest ways to convert a string to an integer in Java are to use
Integer.parseInt() or
Integer.valueOf().
Here is an example of each. Note that both could throw a
NumberFormatException if the input string contains characters that cannot be converted to an integer, so your code should handle this in a
try...catch block.
Integer.valueOf
class Main { public static void main(String[] args) { String validString = "123"; String invalidString = "123x"; Integer number; try { number = Integer.valueOf(validString); System.out.println("Converted integer: " + number); number = Integer.valueOf(invalidString); System.out.println("Converted integer: " + number); } catch (NumberFormatException e) { System.out.println("Invalid integer input"); } } }
This will output the following.
Converted integer: 123 Invalid integer input
In the above example,
validString is successfully converted as it contains only numerical characters. The
invalidString variable contains a non-numeric character and cannot be converted, so we instead see the output from the
catch block.
Integer.parseInt()
The code below has only three differences from the previous example. We use
int number; instead of
Integer number to declare our variable that will hold the result, and we changed both instances of
valueOf to
parseInt. The output and other functionality are otherwise identical.
class Main { public static void main(String[] args) { String validString = "123"; String invalidString = "123x"; int number; try { number = Integer.parseInt(validString); System.out.println("Converted integer: " + number); number = Integer.parseInt(invalidString); System.out.println("Converted integer: " + number); } catch (NumberFormatException e) { System.out.println("Invalid integer input"); } } }
Integer and
int
Modern Java versions running on modern systems are very efficient and there should be practically no performance difference between using primitive
int and declaring new
Integer objects, so you should consider convenience over performance in nearly all cases. Although initializing new
Integer objects will take up some extra memory, this will be trivial unless you are keeping vast amounts in memory simultaneously.
Instead, you might consider factors such as:
Integer is nullable which might be useful.
Integer includes other helper methods, which you might need if you do further processing after the conversion.
int can behave more predictably and manipulating
int variables sometimes requires less code.
For example, consider the following:
class Main { public static void main(String[] args) { String s1 = "1000"; String s2 = "1000"; Integer n1 = Integer.valueOf(s1); Integer n2 = Integer.valueOf(s2); System.out.println("n1 == n2: " + String.valueOf(n1 == n2)); } }
Even though both
s1 and
s2 represent the same number (1000), this prints out:
n1 == n2: false
This is because
n1 and
n2 are different objects with different memory addresses.
Confusingly, the following code—which is identical except that it uses the value “100” instead of “1000”—behaves differently:
class Main { public static void main(String[] args) { String s1 = "100"; String s2 = "100"; Integer n1 = Integer.valueOf(s1); Integer n2 = Integer.valueOf(s2); System.out.println("n1 == n2: " + String.valueOf(n1 == n2)); } }
This prints:
n1 == n2: true
This difference in behavior is because Java caches smaller integer values for efficiency, so in the second example, both values are saved as the same object.
Using
parseInt() and
int primitives can avoid issues like this, giving you
n1 == n2: true in both cases. However, using
Integer has the benefit of the helper methods it contains and the ability to deal with null values.
Here’s a quick look at how Sentry handles your personal information (PII).×
We collect PII about people browsing our website, users of the Sentry service, prospective customers, and people who otherwise interact with us.
What if my PII is included in data sent to Sentry by a Sentry customer (e.g., someone using Sentry to monitor their app)? In this case you have to contact the Sentry customer (e.g., the maker of the app). We do not control the data that is sent to us through the Sentry service for the purposes of application monitoring.Am I included?
We may disclose your PII to the following type of recipients:
You may have the following rights related to your PII:
If you have any questions or concerns about your privacy at Sentry, please email us at compliance@sentry.io.
If you are a California resident, see our Supplemental notice.