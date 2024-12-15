Sentry Answers>Java>

How Do I Convert an Integer to a String in Java?

How Do I Convert an Integer to a String in Java?

Abdul D.

The Problem

You don’t know how to convert an Integer to a String in Java.

The Solution

There are several ways to convert an Integer to a String in Java. This solution covers three of the most common approaches: using the String.valueOf() method, using the Integer.toString() method, and concatenating an integer with an empty string.

Using String.valueOf()

The String.valueOf() method is one of the simplest ways to convert an Integer to a String:

Click to Copy
class Main {
    public static void main(String[] args) {
        int number = 123;
        String numberString = String.valueOf(number);
        System.out.println("Converted String: " + numberString);
    }
}

In this example, String.valueOf(number) converts the int value, number, to a String.

Using Integer.toString()

Alternatively, you can use the Integer.toString() method to convert an Integer to a String:

Click to Copy
class Main {
    public static void main(String[] args) {
        int number = 123;
        String numberString = Integer.toString(number);
        System.out.println("Converted String: " + numberString);
    }
}

This method also converts the int value, number, to a String.

Concatenating With an Empty String

You can also convert an Integer to a String by concatenating it with an empty string (""):

Click to Copy
class Main {
    public static void main(String[] args) {
        int number = 123;
        String numberString = number + "";
        System.out.println("Converted String: " + numberString);
    }
}

This approach works, but it’s less readable than the previous methods.

  • Sentry BlogException Handling in Java (with Real Examples)
  • Syntax.fmListen to the Syntax Podcast
  • Syntax.fm logo
    Listen to the Syntax Podcast

    Tasty treats for web developers brought to you by Sentry. Get tips and tricks from Wes Bos and Scott Tolinski.

    SEE EPISODES

Considered “not bad” by 4 million developers and more than 100,000 organizations worldwide, Sentry provides code-level observability to many of the world’s best-known companies like Disney, Peloton, Cloudflare, Eventbrite, Slack, Supercell, and Rockstar Games. Each month we process billions of exceptions from the most popular products on the internet.

learn more about sentryjoin our discord
© 2024 • Sentry is a registered Trademark of Functional Software, Inc.