How Do I Convert an Integer to a String in Java?

Abdul D. — December 15, 2024

The Problem

You don’t know how to convert an Integer to a String in Java.

The Solution

There are several ways to convert an Integer to a String in Java. This solution covers three of the most common approaches: using the String.valueOf() method, using the Integer.toString() method, and concatenating an integer with an empty string.

Using String.valueOf()

The String.valueOf() method is one of the simplest ways to convert an Integer to a String :

Click to Copy Click to Copy class Main { public static void main(String[] args) { int number = 123; String numberString = String.valueOf(number); System.out.println("Converted String: " + numberString); } }

In this example, String.valueOf(number) converts the int value, number , to a String .

Using Integer.toString()

Alternatively, you can use the Integer.toString() method to convert an Integer to a String :

Click to Copy Click to Copy class Main { public static void main(String[] args) { int number = 123; String numberString = Integer.toString(number); System.out.println("Converted String: " + numberString); } }

This method also converts the int value, number , to a String .

Concatenating With an Empty String

You can also convert an Integer to a String by concatenating it with an empty string ( "" ):

Click to Copy Click to Copy class Main { public static void main(String[] args) { int number = 123; String numberString = number + ""; System.out.println("Converted String: " + numberString); } }

This approach works, but it’s less readable than the previous methods.