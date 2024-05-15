How do I fix the Laravel error 'Unable to locate file in Vite manifest: resources css'?
Richard C.—
Even though you can run and browse your Laravel application, on certain pages you might encounter an error like this:
Unable to locate file in Vite manifest: resources something.css
The error occurs because you have not built and run the frontend code correctly. While you will not get this error running a default Laravel installation, if you add an extra package like Livewire or Jetstream your JavaScript and CSS dependencies will change.
Your
vite.config.js file will probably have a line for the file that matches the error you get, such as
input: ['resources/css/app.css', 'resources/js/app.js'].
The solution to this problem is to download and build the JavaScript code. Ensure that npm is installed on your computer and in a terminal in your project folder, run:
npm install npm run dev
The commands above will install JavaScript modules and make them available to the browser. You still need to run the PHP server to browse your project:
php artisan serve
These commands are useful when running in development so code changes are available to the browser by the hot-reload servers. However, when running in production, rather run the command below to bundle all your frontend code:
npm build
This command runs
vite build that bundles your assets into the
public/build folder. There is no need for the Vite or Artisan dev server because your production machine will make everything available to the browser through the Apache web server.
If you have difficulty getting Vite to run, read our article on the manifest.
