How do I make a redirect in PHP?

Nadia S.

March 15, 2024

The Problem

You want to redirect from your web page to another web page using PHP. How can you do this?

The Solution

The easiest way to add a redirect in PHP is to use the header() function.

<?php
$url = "https://example.com";
header('Location: '.$url);
die();
?>

For example to redirect to https://example.com pass 'Location: https://example.com' into header . In the example above, we concatenate the value in our $url variable to this.