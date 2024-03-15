Answers by Sentry

How do I make a redirect in PHP?

The Problem

You want to redirect from your web page to another web page using PHP. How can you do this?

The Solution

The easiest way to add a redirect in PHP is to use the header() function.

<?php
$url = "https://example.com";
header('Location: '.$url);
die();
?>

For example to redirect to https://example.com pass 'Location: https://example.com' into header. In the example above, we concatenate the value in our $url variable to this.

It’s a good idea to include the die(); function after the redirect to stop the rest of the page from executing. Since you’ve redirected the user to another page, it’s not necessary to execute the rest of the page.

