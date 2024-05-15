How do I read an outdated OpenSSL PFX file in modern OpenSSL?
Richard C.—
Reading cryptographic certificates is a common task when working with security. However, if the certificate you use is outdated, it may use cryptography that’s unsupported by modern SSL. You will then get the error
"error:0308010C:digital envelope routines::unsupported" when calling
openssl pkcs12.
You’ll encounter the same error if you use a programming language that uses your operating system’s OpenSSL, like calling
openssl_pkcs12_read in PHP or
cryptography.hazmat.primitives.serialization.pkcs12 in Python.
If you read the PFX file in the terminal, you can add
-legacy to the read command. For example, if you have a certificate file made in OpenSSL version 1 that you try to open in version 3:
openssl pkcs12 -in mycert.pfx -nodes; # error: # 40176B4E4C750000:error:0308010C:digital envelope routines:inner_evp_generic_fetch:unsupported:../crypto/evp/evp_fetch.c:373:Global default library context, Algorithm (RC2-40-CBC : 0), Properties () openssl pkcs12 -in mycert.pfx -nodes -legacy; # correctly outputs contents
If you use a programming language that relies on OpenSSL, instead of using the terminal, you’ll need to edit your OpenSSL configuration file.
As a superuser, edit the
/etc/ssl/openssl.cnf file. Activate the existing
[default_sect], add a
[legacy_sect], and add the
legacy to the
[provider_sect]. The sections should now look like this:
[default_sect] activate = 1 [legacy_sect] activate = 1 [provider_sect] default = default_sect legacy = legacy_sect
Save and exit. Your code will now be able to read legacy OpenSSL certificates.
If you want to create your own legacy PFX file for testing, start the
docker.io/bitnami/laravel:8 Docker image and connect to bash inside it with
docker exec -it your_container_name bash.
By running
openssl version in the Docker container you can see the image uses
OpenSSL 1.1.1d 10 Sep 2019.
Then make a PFX file with the following commands:
openssl genrsa -out mycert.key 2048; openssl req -new -x509 -key mycert.key -out mycert.crt -days 365 -subj "/C=US/ST=California/L=San Francisco/O=My Organization/OU=My Department/CN=mydomain.com"; openssl pkcs12 -export -out mycert.pfx -inkey mycert.key -in mycert.crt -password pass:;
Read it:
openssl pkcs12 -in mycert.pfx -nodes; # click enter when asked for a password
If you have the latest version of your operating system on your physical machine, it should have OpenSSL version 3 or later, and you can try to read the file generated in the container to test if
-legacy works.
