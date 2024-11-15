How to convert an array to a List in Java?
Abdul D.—
I don’t know how to convert an array to a
List in Java.
In Java, you can convert an array to a
List in several ways, depending on your requirements and the Java version you are using.
We’ll demonstrate how to use the following:
Arrays.asList() method
ArrayList constructor
Collections.addAll() method
Stream API
Arrays.asList()
The
Arrays.asList() method is the simplest way to convert an array to a
List.
import java.util.Arrays; import java.util.List; public class Main { public static void main(String[] args) { String[] array = {"Apple", "Banana", "Cherry"}; List<String> list = Arrays.asList(array); System.out.println("List: " + list); } }
Lists returned by
Arrays.asList() are fixed-size, meaning list elements cannot be added or removed. Attempts to add or remove list elements throw an
UnsupportedOperationException.
ArrayList
The result of the
Arrays.asList() method can then be passed to the
ArrayList constructor to create a mutable list.
import java.util.ArrayList; import java.util.Arrays; import java.util.List; public class Main { public static void main(String[] args) { String[] array = {"Apple", "Banana", "Cherry"}; List<String> list = new ArrayList<>(Arrays.asList(array)); list.add("Berry"); // This adds a new element to the list System.out.println("List: " + list); } }
You can add and remove elements to mutable lists like the one created by the
ArrayList constructor above.
Collections.addAll()
The
Collections.addAll() method can be used to convert an array to a
List by adding the array elements to an existing list.
import java.util.ArrayList; import java.util.Arrays; import java.util.Collections; import java.util.List; public class Main { public static void main(String[] args) { String[] array = {"Cherry"}; List<String> fruitsList = new ArrayList<>(Arrays.asList("Apple", "Banana")); Collections.addAll(fruitsList, array); // This adds the array with a "Cherry" element to the list of fruits System.out.println("List: " + fruitsList); } }
This outputs the following:
List: [Apple, Banana, Cherry]
If you are using Java 8 or later, you can use the
Stream API to convert an array to a
List.
import java.util.Arrays; import java.util.List; import java.util.stream.Collectors; public class Main { public static void main(String[] args) { String[] array = {"Apple", "Banana", "Cherry"}; List<String> list = Arrays.stream(array).collect(Collectors.toList()); System.out.println("List: " + list); } }
This method is useful if you need to perform additional stream operations, such as filtering or mapping, during the conversion.
For example, you can convert an array to a list and filter out elements that start with a specific letter:
import java.util.Arrays; import java.util.List; import java.util.stream.Collectors; public class Main { public static void main(String[] args) { String[] array = {"Apple", "Banana", "Berry", "Cherry"}; List<String> list = Arrays.stream(array) .filter(s -> s.startsWith("B")) .collect(Collectors.toList()); System.out.println("List: " + list); } }
This outputs the following:
List: [Banana, Berry]
