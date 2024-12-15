How to directly initialize a HashMap in a literal way in Java
Abdul D.—
How do I directly initialize a
HashMap in a literal way in Java?
Unlike some other programming languages, Java does not have built-in syntax for initializing a
HashMap in a literal way.
For practical purposes, a
HashMap is generally initialized with a constructor and then populated using
put():
Map<String, Integer> map = new HashMap<>(); map.put("Mercury", 1); map.put("Venus", 2); map.put("Earth", 3); map.put("Mars", 4);
Another common way to initialize a
HashMap is to use an anonymous class and a
HashMap instance initializer block:
import java.util.HashMap; import java.util.Map; public class Main { public static void main(String[] args) { Map<String, Integer> map = new HashMap<>() {{ put("Mercury", 1); put("Venus", 2); put("Earth", 3); put("Mars", 4); }}; } }
Note: This approach uses an anonymous inner class, which can lead to subtle memory leaks due to the reference to the enclosing instance. It is generally not recommended for production code but is fine for testing.
