How to make a div 100% height of the browser window?

You want to set the height of a
div to be the same height as the browser window. How do you do this?
The
height CSS property sets the height of an element and we use length units to define it. Length units can be absolute (such as pixels) or relative (such as rem). Absolute length units are always the same size, they are not relative to anything else. Relative length units are relative to something else, for example, the
vh unit is equal to 1% of the viewport’s height.
To make a
div the same height as the browser window, set the height of the
div to
100vh:
height: 100vh;
Note that you may need to remove default margins added by the browser in your global CSS file:
* { margin: 0; }
Setting an element’s height to 100vh to fill the browser window works in desktop browsers but it doesn’t work quite so well in mobile browsers. This is because the height of the UI of a mobile browser changes as you scroll down a website. In Google Chrome for Android, for example, the navigation bar at the top moves out of view as you scroll down and reappears as you scroll up. This means that the available height of the viewport changes as you scroll. If you set
height to
100vh, the
div will take up more than 100% of the available height of the viewport when the browser’s UI is showing and the lowest portion of the
div will not be visible
If it’s important that your
div takes up 100% of the available screen height, you can find one way to do so in this article. This solution uses JavaScript to calculate the available height of the viewport using
window.innerHeight and then sets a CSS custom variable of 1% of the available height. The custom variable can be used to set the height of a
div to 100% of the available viewport. A
resize event listener is used to recalculate the available height each time the window is resized or the browser navigation UI moves out of view on scroll.
New CSS units that account for dynamic toolbars in mobile browsers are beginning to be supported by browsers, such as the dynamic viewport height (
dvh) unit, which will solve the problem described here.
Here’s a quick look at how Sentry handles your personal information (PII).×
We collect PII about people browsing our website, users of the Sentry service, prospective customers, and people who otherwise interact with us.
What if my PII is included in data sent to Sentry by a Sentry customer (e.g., someone using Sentry to monitor their app)? In this case you have to contact the Sentry customer (e.g., the maker of the app). We do not control the data that is sent to us through the Sentry service for the purposes of application monitoring.Am I included?
We may disclose your PII to the following type of recipients:
You may have the following rights related to your PII:
If you have any questions or concerns about your privacy at Sentry, please email us at compliance@sentry.io.
If you are a California resident, see our Supplemental notice.