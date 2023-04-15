How do I overlay one div over another div?

Matthew C.

April 15, 2023

The Problem

You want to overlay a <div> over another <div> . For example, you have two <div> elements in a container:

Click to Copy <div class="container"> <div class="item item1">item 1</div> <div class="item item2">item 2</div> </div>

You want the second item to be on top of the first item. How do you do this?

The Solution

You can set the position of the <div> that you want to be the overlay to absolute . This removes the item 2 <div> from the normal document flow so that no space is created for item 2 in the page layout. Set the position of the container to relative so that you can position item 2 relative to the container. You can then position item 2 using the top , right , bottom , and left CSS properties so that it is placed on top of item 1:

Click to Copy .container { position: relative; } .item { width: 150px; height: 150px; border: 1px solid black; } .item1 { background: blue; } .item2 { top: 20px; left: 40px; position: absolute; background: red; }