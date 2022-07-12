How do I Read / Convert an InputStream into a String in Java?

You’re writing some code and are faced with converting some unknown length
InputStream containing text to a
String object in Java.
If you are working with JDK 9 (or later), you are in luck as the
readAllBytes() method was added in the
InputStream class. This method provides one-line solution to convert an
InputStream to a
byte array. The
byte array can then simply be decoded into a
String using the
String’s constructor method. The code below is an example of how to use the
readAllBytes() method:
public String toString_ReadAllBytes(InputStream stream) throws Exception { Byte[] stringBytes = stream.readAllBytes(); // read all bytes into a byte array String string = new String(stringBytes); // decodes stringBytes into a String return string; }
It should, however, be noted that the Java API documentation states that this method is not intended for use with larger input streams. However, in practice, we found this method should be fast enough for most applicable use cases. With an input stream of around 1.9 gigabytes, it only took a two seconds to execute this conversion. We did not experiment with anything larger as, in Java, the
String class is based on a 32-bit array and so it cannot be assigned more than two gigabytes of data without throwing an
OutOfMemoryError.
The equivalent code for Java 8 (or lower) is slightly more complex. Without the
readAllBytes() method, the most efficient alternative is to make use of a
ByteArrayOutputStream and using
InputStream.read() to read chunks of data at a time as shown in the example below:
public String toString_ByteArrayOutputStream(InputStream stream) throws Exception { ByteArrayOutputStream outputStream = new ByteArrayOutputStream(); byte[] buffer = new byte[1024]; int readBytes = inputStream.read(buffer); // inputStream.read() returns -1 when the end of the stream is reached while(readBytes != -1){ outputStream.write(buffer, 0, readBytes); readBytes = inputStream.read(buffer); } return outputStream.toString(); }
We found this method to be very slightly slower than the JDK 9
readAllBytes() solution, but still very useable for any size of input streams. Our 1.9 gigabyte input stream processed in around four seconds with this approach compared to the two second execution time achieved by the
readAllBytes() method.
In conclusion, there are many other ways to create a
String from an
InputStream in Java. The above two examples represent the simplest and most efficient of these. If your environment permits later versions of Java (9 or newer), the built in methods provided by the
InputStream class make it trivial to convert between
InputStream and
String. For most situations, this approach has very fast execution and requires little code to get going. Where only older versions of Java are available, the quickest solution is to read the
InputStream in and then write this data to an
OutputStream to produce the final String result.
