Install Python packages from a local package index

How can I use PIP to install packages from a local index on my hard drive instead of downloading them from PyPI.org?
Assuming we want to install the
requests package from a local package index stored in
/opt/pythonpackages, we can run this command:
pip install requests --no-index --find-links file:///opt/pythonpackages
The
--no-index flag will prevent PIP from accessing PIP, forcing it to search for the
requests package in the URL provided to the
--find-links flag – our local index at
/opt/pythonpackages.
We can use these flags with any
pip install command, including one to install from
requirements.txt.
pip install -r requirements.txt --no-index --find-links file:///opt/pythonpackages
If we want to install packages from PyPI or our local index instead of excluding PyPI entirely, we can remove the
--no-index flag. PIP will install the latest version it finds.
pip install -r requirements.txt --find-links file:///opt/pythonpackages
Get actionable, code-level insights to resolve Python performance bottlenecks and errors.
Create a free Sentry account
Create a Python project and note your DSN
Grab the Sentry Python SDK
pip install --upgrade sentry-sdk
import sentry_sdk sentry_sdk.init( "https://<key>@sentry.io/<project>", # Set traces_sample_rate to 1.0 to capture 100% # of transactions for performance monitoring. # We recommend adjusting this value in production. traces_sample_rate=1.0, )
Check our documentation for the latest instructions.
Here’s a quick look at how Sentry handles your personal information (PII).×
We collect PII about people browsing our website, users of the Sentry service, prospective customers, and people who otherwise interact with us.
What if my PII is included in data sent to Sentry by a Sentry customer (e.g., someone using Sentry to monitor their app)? In this case you have to contact the Sentry customer (e.g., the maker of the app). We do not control the data that is sent to us through the Sentry service for the purposes of application monitoring.Am I included?
We may disclose your PII to the following type of recipients:
You may have the following rights related to your PII:
If you have any questions or concerns about your privacy at Sentry, please email us at compliance@sentry.io.
If you are a California resident, see our Supplemental notice.