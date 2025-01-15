Java Jakarta Class Not Found

Venter C. — January 15, 2025

The Problem

You encounter the following error in your Java application:

Click to Copy Click to Copy java.lang.NoClassDefFoundError: jakarta/servlet/http/HttpServletRequest

This error occurs when a class that your application needs at runtime is missing or cannot be found on the classpath. Specifically, it indicates that the jakarta.servlet.http.HttpServletRequest class could not be found.

The Solution

This issue often arises when migrating applications to newer versions of Jakarta EE from Java EE or using newer libraries that depend on jakarta.* package names instead of the javax.* packages.

Let’s ensure that your project is fully compatible with Jakarta EE by checking for the following common problems:

Outdated Jakarta Servlet dependencies

Compatibility issues in projects built with Java EE

Incompatible application servers

References to defunct dependencies and libraries

Outdated build scripts

Check Dependencies

Ensure that your pom.xml file (for Maven projects) and the corresponding build file for your project management tool contain the correct Jakarta Servlet dependency.

For Jakarta Servlet, you can include the following dependency:

Click to Copy Click to Copy <dependency> <groupId>jakarta.servlet</groupId> <artifactId>jakarta.servlet-api</artifactId> <version>5.0.0</version> <!-- Ensure that the version matches your needs --> <scope>provided</scope> </dependency>

If you use Gradle, add the following dependency:

Click to Copy Click to Copy dependencies { implementation 'jakarta.servlet:jakarta.servlet-api:5.0.0' // Adjust version as necessary }

Note: You can adjust the version based on your Jakarta EE requirements.

Check Project Compatability

If your project was originally built using Java EE ( javax.* ) and your application server or libraries were subsequently upgraded to use Jakarta EE ( jakarta.* ), you may encounter compatibility issues. Ensure that all project dependencies, modules, and configurations align with Jakarta EE specifications.

Check Application Server Compatibility

Check whether the application server supports the version of Jakarta EE used by your application. Some servers are only compatible with Java EE. Using Jakarta dependencies without proper server support may lead to runtime issues.

Check for Old References

Ensure that there are no outdated dependencies or libraries that still rely on javax.servlet.* classes. Such mixed usage can lead to class resolution problems.

If you have a custom build process or use tools like Gradle, ensure that your build scripts reflect the correct dependencies and versions for Jakarta EE.

