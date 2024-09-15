Jest encountered an unexpected token - SyntaxError: Unexpected token 'export'
Matthew C.—
When running the Jest JavaScript testing framework in a React app, you may encounter an error such as the following:
Jest encountered an unexpected token Jest failed to parse a file. ... Details: ./node_modules/react-markdown/index.js:6 export {uriTransformer} from './lib/uri-transformer.js' ^^^^^^ SyntaxError: Unexpected token 'export' > 1 | import ReactMarkdown from 'react-markdown';
This error occurs because Jest does not support JavaScript ES Modules, and a Node module needs to be transpiled from an ES Module to a CommonJS module.
Use the
transformIgnorePatterns option in your
jest.config.js file to specify that the Node module that is an ES Module package must be transpiled by Babel:
/** @type {import('jest').Config} */ const config = { ... "transformIgnorePatterns": [ "node_modules/(?!(react-markdown)/)" ], }; module.exports = config;
Jest does not support ES Modules; it uses CommonJS modules. ES Modules use the
export syntax to export a module, while CommonJS uses the
exports object.
Jest uses Babel to compile JavaScript ES Modules to CommonJS, using the
@babel/plugin-transform-modules-commonjs Babel plugin. By default, Babel excludes Node modules from transformation. This can be an issue if an ES Module-only package, such as
react-markdown, is not pre-transpiled.
If your project uses TypeScript, Jest transforms your TypeScript files to JavaScript using the
babel-jest transformer. Make sure that you explicitly add the default
babel-jest transformer in your
babel.config.js file if you use additional code preprocessors:
"transform": { "\\.[jt]sx?$": "babel-jest", "\\.css$": "a-css-transformer", }
Jest is in the process of adding ES Module support. It currently has experimental support.
