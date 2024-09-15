Jest encountered an unexpected token - SyntaxError: Unexpected token 'export'

Matthew C. — September 15, 2024

The Problem

When running the Jest JavaScript testing framework in a React app, you may encounter an error such as the following:

Click to Copy Click to Copy Jest encountered an unexpected token Jest failed to parse a file. ... Details: ./node_modules/react-markdown/index.js:6 export {uriTransformer} from './lib/uri-transformer.js' ^^^^^^ SyntaxError: Unexpected token 'export' > 1 | import ReactMarkdown from 'react-markdown';

The Solution

This error occurs because Jest does not support JavaScript ES Modules, and a Node module needs to be transpiled from an ES Module to a CommonJS module.

Use the transformIgnorePatterns option in your jest.config.js file to specify that the Node module that is an ES Module package must be transpiled by Babel:

Click to Copy Click to Copy /** @type {import('jest').Config} */ const config = { ... "transformIgnorePatterns": [ "node_modules/(?!(react-markdown)/)" ], }; module.exports = config;

Note

Jest does not support ES Modules; it uses CommonJS modules. ES Modules use the export syntax to export a module, while CommonJS uses the exports object.

Jest uses Babel to compile JavaScript ES Modules to CommonJS, using the @babel/plugin-transform-modules-commonjs Babel plugin. By default, Babel excludes Node modules from transformation. This can be an issue if an ES Module-only package, such as react-markdown , is not pre-transpiled.

If your project uses TypeScript, Jest transforms your TypeScript files to JavaScript using the babel-jest transformer. Make sure that you explicitly add the default babel-jest transformer in your babel.config.js file if you use additional code preprocessors:

Click to Copy Click to Copy "transform": { "\\.[jt]sx?$": "babel-jest", "\\.css$": "a-css-transformer", }

Jest is in the process of adding ES Module support. It currently has experimental support.