Location of Python `pip` packages

Where does Python’s
pip install packages?
The location of
pip packages will vary between systems and projects based on the operating system, the installing user, and whether or not a virtual environment is in use. Different
pip packages may be installed in different places on the same system. Therefore, the best way to find the location of a package is through
pip’s
show command.
pip show numpy
This command will display various information about the package, including its location on disk. For example, the below output shows a local user installation of
numpy on a Linux system:
Location: /home/user/.local/lib/python3.10/site-packages
To view the locations of all Python packages, you can use
pip list -v. In the output below, different packages are installed locally and globally:
Package Version Location Installer ---------------------------- --------------- ------------------------------------------------------------- --------- absl-py 1.2.0 /home/user/.local/lib/python3.10/site-packages pip accelerate 0.12.0 /home/user/.local/lib/python3.10/site-packages pip addict 2.4.0 /home/user/.local/lib/python3.10/site-packages pip aiocmd 0.1.5 /usr/lib/python3.10/site-packages aiofiles 22.1.0 /usr/lib/python3.10/site-packages pip aiohttp 3.8.1 /home/user/.local/lib/python3.10/site-packages pip aiorpcX 0.22.1 /usr/lib/python3.10/site-packages aiosignal 1.2.0 /home/user/.local/lib/python3.10/site-packages pip
