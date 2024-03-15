Location of Python `pip` packages

David Y.

March 15, 2024

The Problem

Where does Python’s pip install packages?

The Solution

The location of pip packages will vary between systems and projects based on the operating system, the installing user, and whether or not a virtual environment is in use. Different pip packages may be installed in different places on the same system. Therefore, the best way to find the location of a package is through pip ’s show command.

This command will display various information about the package, including its location on disk. For example, the below output shows a local user installation of numpy on a Linux system:

Location: /home/user/.local/lib/python3.10/site-packages

To view the locations of all Python packages, you can use pip list -v . In the output below, different packages are installed locally and globally: