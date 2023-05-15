Logical AND (&&) in Python

David Y.

May 15, 2023

The Problem

What is the Python equivalent of the logical AND (&&) operator in an expression? This code does not work:

initialized = True fully_stocked = True if initialized && fully_stocked: run()

The Solution

Unlike Java or C, Python uses the word and to represent the logical AND.

initialized = True fully_stocked = True if initialized and fully_stocked: run()

The same is true for other common logical operators. Instead of using || , Python uses the word or to represent the logical OR.

initialized = True fully_stocked = True if initialized or fully_stocked: run()

Instead of using ! , Python uses the word not to represent the logical NOT.