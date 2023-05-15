Answers by Sentry

Logical AND (&&) in Python

The Problem

What is the Python equivalent of the logical AND (&&) operator in an expression? This code does not work:

initialized = True
fully_stocked = True

if initialized && fully_stocked:
    run()

The Solution

Unlike Java or C, Python uses the word and to represent the logical AND.

initialized = True
fully_stocked = True

if initialized and fully_stocked:
    run()

The same is true for other common logical operators. Instead of using ||, Python uses the word or to represent the logical OR.

initialized = True
fully_stocked = True

if initialized or fully_stocked:
    run()

Instead of using !, Python uses the word not to represent the logical NOT.

initialized = True
fully_stocked = True

if not initialized:
    abort()

