Next.js Client Side Exception

Occasionally, when building a Next.js application, you might encounter a hard-to-debug error that causes your component (or page) not to render. These client-side exceptions are often caused by a bug in your code, or a third-party API that you depend on.
The best way to identify and fix client-side errors in React and Next.js is through the use of Error Boundaries.
In React, if your application throws an error during rendering, React will remove its UI from the screen.
Error Boundaries allow the other parts of your application to keep working when there is an error in an isolated component or piece of code. It also allows you to provide a fallback component and log error information.
In Next.js, Error Boundaries are used by creating an
ErrorBoundary component:
class ErrorBoundary extends React.Component { constructor(props) { super(props) this.state = { hasError: false } } static getDerivedStateFromError(error) { return { hasError: true } } componentDidCatch(error, errorInfo) { console.log({ error, errorInfo }) } render() { if (this.state.hasError) { return ( <div> <h2>Oops, there is an error!</h2> <button type="button" onClick={() => this.setState({ hasError: false })} > Try again? </button> </div> ) } return this.props.children } } export default ErrorBoundary
This
ErrorBoundary component is then used to wrap the
Component property in
pages/_app.js if you’re using the Pages router.
import ErrorBoundary from '../components/ErrorBoundary' function MyApp({ Component, pageProps }) { return ( <ErrorBoundary> <Component {...pageProps} /> </ErrorBoundary> ) } export default MyApp
Currently, there isn’t a way to write an Error Boundary as a function component for the Pages router in Next.js. If you don’t want to write and maintain the
ErrorBoundary component yourself, you can use a package that implements a reusable component.
If you are using the App router, you can use the
error.js file convention instead. This useful feature of Next.js wraps a route segment and its children in an Error Boundary.
You can use the
error.js convention by creating the file inside a route segment and exporting a React component. Error components must be client components.
'use client' import { useEffect } from 'react' export default function Error({ error, reset, }: { error: Error & { digest?: string } reset: () => void }) { useEffect(() => { console.error(error) }, [error]) return ( <div> <h2>Something went wrong!</h2> <button onClick={ () => reset() } > Try again </button> </div> ) }
When a runtime exception is thrown from anywhere in the route segment, the
error.js component is triggered. You can add your own error logging and reporting logic to the
useEffect function. When the
Try again button is clicked in this scenario, the function will try to re-render the contents of the Error Boundary.
Below are a few common causes to look out for when debugging this error.
props
Client-side exceptions can occur when invalid props are passed down from parent to child components. If you’re using TypeScript, it is recommended to strong-type your props so that you can be certain that your components are receiving what they need.
In the following example, we allow our
props to be of type
any, which can result in exceptions when the component is rendered:
interface Props { slug: any; content: any; } export const Post: React.FC<Props> = ({slug, content}) => { // We might assume that `slug` is a URL here } export default function Dashboard() { return ( <div> <Post slug={5} content={"My Content"} /> </div> ) }
To ensure that the Dashboard component uses the Post component correctly, we can strongly type our
props as follows:
interface Props { slug: string; content: string; }
If your application depends on a backend server, there might be an issue with the API response. Ensure that your code can deal with error responses from APIs, as well as failed network requests when APIs aren’t available.
If you are deploying your Next.js application to Vercel (or another hosting provider), check whether you have properly configured the environment variables for your production environment. Compare the contents of your
.env file locally to the environment variables in the dashboard or configuration of your hosting provider.
