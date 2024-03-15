Answers by Sentry

NOW() function in PHP

The Problem

Does PHP have a function like the MySQL NOW() function to return the current date and time?

The Solution

The NOW() function in MySQL returns the current date and time of the database server in YYYY-MM-DD HH:MM:SS format.

In PHP, you can use the date() function and pass in the argument Y-m-d H:i:s to get the current date and time in the same format. For example:

echo date("Y-m-d H:i:s");

Output:

2023-05-30 17:53:57

