Optional functional parameters in Go

Clive B. — December 15, 2024

The Problem

You want to write functions with optional parameters in Go, but the language doesn’t support this feature.

The Solution

While Go doesn’t support optional parameters, you can approximate them with variadic functions or zero values.

Variadic Functions

In Go, functions can specify a type of parameter that contains zero or more values.

For example, the sum() function accepts any number of integer ( int ) parameters and adds them together:

Click to Copy Click to Copy package main import "log" func sum(numbers ...int) int { result := 0 for _, n := range numbers { result += n } return result } func main() { log.Println(sum()) // Prints "0". log.Println(sum(1)) // Prints "1". log.Println(sum(1, 2, 3)) // Prints "6". }

Variadic functions must specify the variadic parameter as the final parameter.

For example, the following variadic function is valid: Click to Copy Click to Copy func sum(start int, numbers ...int) int

Whereas the following variadic function is not: Click to Copy Click to Copy func sum(numbers ...int, start int) int

Zero Values

You can simulate some of the functions of optional parameters by specifying a struct as the parameter of a function in Go. Functions with struct parameters have default zero-value arguments. The argument is assumed to be 0 when left empty for these functions.

Click to Copy Click to Copy package main import "log" type operations struct { // initialValue will be 0 if not specified. initialValue int // So will add and subtract. add, subtract int // doubleResult will be false if not specified. doubleResult bool } func calculate(ops operations) int { result := ops.initialValue result += ops.add result -= ops.subtract if ops.doubleResult { result *= 2 } return result } func main() { log.Println(calculate(operations{})) // Prints "0". log.Println(calculate(operations{initialValue: 1})) // Prints "1". log.Println(calculate(operations{initialValue: 1, add: 5})) // Prints "6". log.Println(calculate(operations{initialValue: 1, add: 5, subtract: 2, doubleResult: true})) // Prints "8". // Or, using unnamed fields: log.Println(calculate(operations{1, 5, 2, true})) // Prints "8". }

While the potential default values are limited, this approach is useful for specific cases.

