Pandas DataFrame row count in Python

The Problem

How can I get the number of rows of a Pandas DataFrame in Python?

The Solution

We can do this in one of two main ways:

  1. Using Python’s built-in len() function:
    row_count = len(my_dataframe)
  2. Using the DataFrame.shape property, which contains a tuple of the row and column count:
    row_count = my_dataframe.shape[0]

The len() function is usually the faster of the two solutions, but shape may be useful in circumstances where we also need the column count.

