Pandas DataFrame row count in Python

David Y.

March 15, 2023

The Problem

How can I get the number of rows of a Pandas DataFrame in Python?

The Solution

We can do this in one of two main ways:

Using Python’s built-in len() function: Click to Copy row_count = len(my_dataframe) Using the DataFrame.shape property, which contains a tuple of the row and column count: Click to Copy row_count = my_dataframe.shape[0]