What does the
yield keyword in Python do? And how do the generator functions work?
In order to understand what
yield does, we must first understand how generators work. And to understand generators, we must understand what iterables and iterators are.
For example, consider a staircase. A staircase has steps, and the way you climb the staircase is by climbing the steps one by one until you reach the top.
An alternative way of climbing the stairs is to take several steps at a time. You may take two, three, or even four steps at a time, depending on the length of your legs. The length of your legs here is the limitation. If the staircase is longer than your legs, you are forced to climb the staircase in chunks.
In programming, the limitation is your computer’s memory.
Let’s say we have a list:
my_list = [1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6]
It is a small list and most computers’ memories can store it without any problem. But if we are working with significant amounts of data, reading a large file for example, your computer may not be able to store the data in its memory.
Generator functions are a solution to overcome this limitation. By generating values on the fly, generators allow you to handle large datasets with minimal consumption of memory and processing cycles.
Just like going over a staircase in chunks when the staircase is longer than your legs.
Now that we have an intuitive understanding, let’s learn more.
In Python, all sequence types (lists, tuples, and strings) and some container objects (dictionaries, sets, and file objects) are like staircases. You can visit each element one by one. These are called iterables. Iterables contain a countable number of values that are stored in memory.
An iterator is an object that implements the iterator protocol, which consists of the methods
__iter__() and
__next__().
When you use a for loop to iterate over an iterable like a list, the iterable object is passed to the built-in
iter() function (different from `iter()), which returns an iterator object. Although the iterable object contains the items, the iterator object keeps track of which item is next to be used in a loop.
Generator functions are a special kind of function that return a lazy iterator called a generator iterator. These are objects that you can loop over like a list. However, unlike lists, lazy iterators do not store their contents in memory.
A generator iterator generates and returns a value on each call of its
__next__() method. When the object runs out of values to return, it raises a
StopIteration exception.
yield Keyword
The
yield keyword in Python controls the flow of a generator function. This is similar to a return statement used for returning values in Python. However, there is a difference.
When you call a function that has a
yield statement, as soon as a
yield is encountered, the execution of the function halts and returns a generator iterator object instead of simply returning a value. The state of the function, which includes variable bindings, the instruction pointer, the internal stack, and a few other things, is saved.
In other words, the
yield keyword will convert an expression that is specified along with it to a generator iterator, and return it to the caller.
If you want to get the values stored inside the generator object, you need to iterate over it. You can iterate over it using for loops or special functions like
next().
Here’s a basic example that explains the difference between using a regular function with
return and a generator function with
yield:
>>> def plain_old_func(): ... my_list = [1, 2, 3] ... for i in my_list: ... return i * 2 ... >>> plain_old_func() 2 >>> next(plain_old_func) Traceback (most recent call last): File "<stdin>", line 1, in <module> TypeError: 'function' object is not an iterator
Notice the function execution stopped at the first
return.
>>> def fancy_generator(): ... my_list = [1, 2, 3] ... for i in my_list: ... yield i * 2 ... >>> mygen = fancy_generator() >>> print(mygen) <generator object fancy_generator at 0x00000257344D9A10> >>> next(mygen) 2 >>> next(mygen) 4 >>> next(mygen) 6 >>> next(mygen) Traceback (most recent call last): File "<stdin>", line 1, in <module> StopIteration
Notice the function execution was paused and could be resumed again by iterating over the generator iterator.
You could also use a for loop to iterate over the generator iterator all at once:
>>> for x in fancy_generator(): ... print(x) >>> 2 >>> 4 >>> 6
Get actionable, code-level insights to resolve Python performance bottlenecks and errors.
Create a free Sentry account
Create a Python project and note your DSN
Grab the Sentry Python SDK
pip install --upgrade sentry-sdk
import sentry_sdk sentry_sdk.init( "https://<key>@sentry.io/<project>", # Set traces_sample_rate to 1.0 to capture 100% # of transactions for performance monitoring. # We recommend adjusting this value in production. traces_sample_rate=1.0, )
Check our documentation for the latest instructions.
Here’s a quick look at how Sentry handles your personal information (PII).×
We collect PII about people browsing our website, users of the Sentry service, prospective customers, and people who otherwise interact with us.
What if my PII is included in data sent to Sentry by a Sentry customer (e.g., someone using Sentry to monitor their app)? In this case you have to contact the Sentry customer (e.g., the maker of the app). We do not control the data that is sent to us through the Sentry service for the purposes of application monitoring.Am I included?
We may disclose your PII to the following type of recipients:
You may have the following rights related to your PII:
If you have any questions or concerns about your privacy at Sentry, please email us at compliance@sentry.io.
If you are a California resident, see our Supplemental notice.