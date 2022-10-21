How do I generate random integers within a specific range in Java?

You need to generate random integers within a specific range. Is there a way to do it in Java?
There are a number of ways to generate random integers confined to a specific range in Java, and the problem is simplified by the several approaches the built-in Java libraries offer.
Let’s take a look at a couple of solutions that rely on core Java, excluding the numerous third-party libraries offering similar functionality.
We’ll consider the following randomized range integer-generating approaches:
The best solution for your needs depends on the application you need random integers to be generated for.
We can use the
java.util.Random class to create a new random number generator, which we can then use to retrieve a pseudorandom, uniformly distributed
int value.
To get our random number, we’ll call the
nextInt(int bound) method. This method returns an
int in the range starting at 0 up to, but not including, the bound value we supply. Let’s take a closer look:
public int randomRangeRandom(int start, int end) { Random random = new Random(); int number = random.nextInt((end - start) + 1) + start; // see explanation below return number; }
Here, the bound value calculation defines the upper value in our range. For example, if we set our
start and
end to 5 and 10 respectively, we’ll pass in 6 (
(end - start) + 1) as our bound. The
nextInt() method call will generate a number between 0 and 6 (exclusive) and then we’ll add the start value (5) which gets us back into our desired range.
We can also use the
java.security.SecureRandom class when we require cryptographically strong random numbers. The
SecureRandom class is designed to return a non-deterministic output, which is useful for high unpredictability but comes at a performance cost. Because
SecureRandom extends
Random, the code example for
randomRangeRandom() can be followed, initializing the
SecureRandom class instead of the
Random class.
Note: Make sure you have imported
java.security.SecureRandom or
java.security.* because while
Random is in
java.util,
SecureRandom is in
java.security.
The third random number generating approach is best for multithreaded applications. Like
SecureRandom, the
java.util.concurrent.ThreadLocalRandom class also extends
Random, and is therefore a thread-safe substitute for
Random. Note that
ThreadLocalRandom does not inherit any attributes of
SecureRandom, so it’s not a cryptographically secure random number generator.
public int randomRangeThreadLocalRandom(int start, int end) { int number = ThreadLocalRandom.current().nextInt(start, end); return number; }
Note: Make sure you import
java.util.concurrent.* or
java.util.concurrent.ThreadLocalRandom.
Finally, we can generate a random number using the
java.lang.Math class. The
Math class provides a
random() method, but this method returns a double value from 0.0 (inclusive) to 1.0 (exclusive). This means we will have to write some additional code to generate an
int value within our specified range.
To make this clearer, let’s look at the output of executing each step when calling
randomRangeMath(5, 10):
public int randomRangeMath(int start, int end) { int range = end - start; // calculate our range: 5 double randomDouble = Math.random(); // returns a double: 0.3 double calc = (randomDouble * range) + start; // calculation returns 6.5 long number = Math.round(calc); // 6.5 is rounded up to 7 return (int) number; }
Here’s a quick look at how Sentry handles your personal information (PII).×
We collect PII about people browsing our website, users of the Sentry service, prospective customers, and people who otherwise interact with us.
What if my PII is included in data sent to Sentry by a Sentry customer (e.g., someone using Sentry to monitor their app)? In this case you have to contact the Sentry customer (e.g., the maker of the app). We do not control the data that is sent to us through the Sentry service for the purposes of application monitoring.Am I included?
We may disclose your PII to the following type of recipients:
You may have the following rights related to your PII:
If you have any questions or concerns about your privacy at Sentry, please email us at compliance@sentry.io.
If you are a California resident, see our Supplemental notice.