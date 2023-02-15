Answers by Sentry

Rename columns in a Python Pandas DataFrame

The Problem

How do I rename the columns in a Python Pandas DataFrame?

The Solution

You can use the DataFrame.rename() method to rename columns. Specify inplace=True to modify the existing DataFrame rather than creating a new one. For example:

my_dataframe.rename(columns={'old_column': 'new_column', 'old_column2': 'new_column2'}, inplace=True)

Any columns not renamed will retain their existing names.

