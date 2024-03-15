Returning JSON from a PHP script

Nadia S.

March 15, 2024

The Problem

How can I return JSON from a PHP script?

The Solution

We use the header() function to set Content-Type to application/json . Then we can use the json_encode() function to covert our PHP array into a JSON-formatted string. For example:

Click to Copy <?php // Set the header content-type header('Content-Type: application/json'); // Create or get a PHP array (or object) $array = [ 'Canada' => 'Ottawa', 'India' => 'New Delhi', 'United States' => 'Washington, D.C.', 'France' => 'Paris', ]; // Encode to JSON format $json = json_encode($array, JSON_PRETTY_PRINT); // Display echo $json;

As a second argument, we use JSON_PRETTY_PRINT to add spaces to improve the readability of the output. For example:

Click to Copy { "Canada": "Ottawa", "India": "New Delhi", "United States": "Washington, D.C.", "France": "Paris" }