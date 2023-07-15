Save a Matplotlib plot to a file in Python

David Y.

July 15, 2023

The Problem

How can I save a plot created with Matplotlib to an image file instead of displaying it?

The Solution

We can do this using the savefig function:

Click to Copy from matplotlib import pyplot pyplot.savefig("myPlot.png", bbox_inches="tight")

This function will save the current plot as a PNG image file. By specifying a different file extension, we could instead save it as an SVG ( .svg ), PostScript file ( .ps ), or PDF ( .pdf ).

The argument bbox_inches="tight" ensures that the image is saved without surrounding whitespace. Additional arguments can be specified to change the colors and transparency of the saved image.