When you run the code below, Python will throw the runtime exception
TypeError: 'str' object does not support item assignment.
text = "hello world" if text[0].islower(): text[0] = text[0].upper()
This happens because in Python strings are immutable, and can’t be changed in place.
The solution is to use one of Python’s built in functions for string manipulation. In this particular case,
capitalize() is what you’ll need.
text = "hello world" text = text.capitalize()
Note that
capitalize creates a new string and returns that new string. That’s why we have to assign that new string to the
text variable. In the example below,
text would remain unchanged, and
capital would have the result of capitalizing the
text variable.
text = "hello world" capital = text.capitalize()
