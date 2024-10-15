TLS Certificate Verification Failure on Go Build in Docker container
In the process of dockerizing my Go application, I encounter the following error on the
go build step:
main.go:6:2: github.com/yuin/goldmark/v@v1.7.4: Get "https://proxy.golang.org/github.com/yuin/goldmark/@v/v1.7.4.zip": tls: failed to verify certificate: x509: certificate signed by unknown authority
However, if I visit https://proxy.golang.org/github.com/yuin/goldmark/@v/v1.7.4.zip in my browser, the module is downloaded without a TLS error.
Here’s my Dockerfile, which I’ve placed in my project’s root directory:
FROM golang:latest as builder RUN mkdir /app COPY . /app WORKDIR /app # This step fails: RUN CGO_ENABLED=0 go build -o myApp ./main RUN chmod +x /app/myApp CMD [ "/app/myApp" ]
The most likely cause of this error is a mismatch between the CA certificates installed on your host device and the CA certificates installed in the docker container.
These could either be generic CA certificates or ones specific to your network. Many corporate networks require custom CA certificates to be installed, which are used to proxy all or most TLS traffic on the network.
If the issue is caused by missing generic certificates, you can fix it by installing the
ca-certificates package before building your application:
FROM golang:latest as builder RUN mkdir /app COPY . /app WORKDIR /app # new step: RUN apt install ca-certificates RUN CGO_ENABLED=0 go build -o myApp ./main RUN chmod +x /app/myApp CMD [ "/app/myApp" ]
If you encounter the same error after this change, the issue is network-specific and you likely need to install a CA certificate specific to your corporate network.
Many corporate networks require custom CA certificates, which are used to proxy all or most TLS traffic on the network.
If you’re using Google Chrome, Brave, Edge, or another Chromium-based browser, download the certificate as follows:
If you’re using Firefox, download the certificate as follows:
Now that you have the certificate, you can copy it into your container by changing the Dockerfile as below:
FROM golang:latest as builder RUN mkdir /app COPY . /app WORKDIR /app # install generic certificates: RUN apt install ca-certificates # install corporate certificate: COPY downloaded-cert.pem /etc/ssl/certs/downloaded-cert.pem RUN CGO_ENABLED=0 go build -o myApp ./main RUN chmod +x /app/myApp CMD [ "/app/myApp" ]
It should now be possible to build the container without further TLS errors.
