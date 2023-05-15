What does "Could not find or load main class" mean?

Gareth D.

May 15, 2023

The Problem

After running java Main , you get the error message, “Could not find or load main class”. What does this mean?

The Solution

This error message usually means that you gave the wrong file (or no file) to java on the command line.

If you run java thisfiledoesnotexist in your terminal or command prompt, you should see the same error.

Click to Copy Error: Could not find or load main class thisfiledoesnotexist Caused by: java.lang.ClassNotFoundException: thisfiledoesnotexist

A common cause of this error is passing in the .class file that javac creates by mistake. For example, let’s say you have the following code in a file called HelloWorld.java :

Click to Copy public class HelloWorld { public static void main(String[] arg) { System.out.println("Hello"); } }

When you run javac HelloWorld.java , the file HelloWorld.class is produced, which is the compiled version of the program that you can execute.

But to run this program, you should use:

Click to Copy java HelloWorld

Output:

Click to Copy Hello

If you run:

Click to Copy java HelloWorld.class

The output will be:

Click to Copy Error: Could not find or load main class HelloWorld.class Caused by: java.lang.ClassNotFoundException: HelloWorld.class

Some other common mistakes that might give you this error include: