What does "Could not find or load main class" mean?

After running
java Main, you get the error message, “Could not find or load main class”. What does this mean?
This error message usually means that you gave the wrong file (or no file) to
java on the command line.
If you run
java thisfiledoesnotexist in your terminal or command prompt, you should see the same error.
Error: Could not find or load main class thisfiledoesnotexist Caused by: java.lang.ClassNotFoundException: thisfiledoesnotexist
A common cause of this error is passing in the
.class file that
javac creates by mistake. For example, let’s say you have the following code in a file called
HelloWorld.java:
public class HelloWorld { public static void main(String[] arg) { System.out.println("Hello"); } }
When you run
javac HelloWorld.java, the file
HelloWorld.class is produced, which is the compiled version of the program that you can execute.
But to run this program, you should use:
java HelloWorld
Output:
Hello
If you run:
java HelloWorld.class
The output will be:
Error: Could not find or load main class HelloWorld.class Caused by: java.lang.ClassNotFoundException: HelloWorld.class
Some other common mistakes that might give you this error include:
java helloworld instead of
java HelloWorld
java hellowrld instead of
java HelloWorld
cd to get to the same directory as your
.java and
.class files, and then run
java HelloWorld.
